How to Watch Yankees at Cardinals: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Yankees have lost three straight for just the third time this season while the Cardinals are soaring

The New York Yankees (70-37) have lost three games in a row and have just a half-game lead for the American League's best record. They take on the red-hot St. Louis Cardinals (58-48), who have won five straight and have moved into a share of the NL Central lead. St. Louis came from behind to win 4-3 on Friday night. New York is on a nine-game road swing, where they are 29-22 while the Cardinals are 4-0 on their current six-game home stand and are 33-20 in their own ballpark. The second game of the three-game series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis is set for Saturday.

Game Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

New York led 3-2 in the eighth inning before Paul DeJong delivered a go-ahead two-run double to give the Cardinals the lead. DeJong then ended the game with a nifty glove flip to retire former St. Louis star Matt Carpenter at first.

On Saturday, left-hander Jordan Montgomery is set to make his Cardinals debut against his former team. He was acquired at the trade deadline on Tuesday for outfielder Harrison Bader. In 21 starts for New York, Montgomery was 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 1.099 WHIP in 114.2 innings. 

The Yankees have right-hander Domingo Germán scheduled. He returned after the All-Star break from a shoulder injury and is 1-1 in three starts but has a 6.39 ERA and 1.816 WHIP in 12.2 innings. He got his first win as a starter since May 20, 2021, with five innings against the Mariners on Monday, allowing two runs.

Aug 1, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Anthony Rizzo (48) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrate after defeating the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
