How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) is congratulated in the dugout by left fielder Chad Pinder (10) after hitting a two run home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will try to knock off Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics when the teams square off on Saturday at 7:07 PM ET.

Giants vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).
  • The Giants have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (481 total runs).
  • The Giants rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .215.
  • The Athletics have scored 367 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .276 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores has driven in a team-best 56 runs batted in.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Flores' home runs rank him 41st, and his RBI tally puts him 34th.
  • Joc Pederson has put his power on display as he leads his team with 17 home runs.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .221 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks.
  • Luis Gonzalez is hitting .283 with 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 23 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy is batting .244 with 47 RBI, both of which rank first among Oakland hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Murphy's home run total is 73rd and his RBI tally is 72nd.
  • Brown's 16 home runs are most among Oakland batters. He's driven in 46 runs this season while slugging .459.
  • Brown ranks 41st in homers and 77th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 79 base hits, an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .374 this season.
  • Ramon Laureano has 63 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Giants and Athletics Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Cubs

W 4-0

Home

8/1/2022

Dodgers

L 8-2

Home

8/2/2022

Dodgers

L 9-5

Home

8/3/2022

Dodgers

L 3-0

Home

8/4/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Home

8/6/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/7/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/8/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

7/31/2022

White Sox

L 4-1

Away

8/2/2022

Angels

L 3-1

Away

8/3/2022

Angels

W 3-1

Away

8/4/2022

Angels

W 8-7

Away

8/6/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/7/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/8/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/9/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/10/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/12/2022

Astros

-

Away

How To Watch

August
6
2022

San Francisco Giants at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
