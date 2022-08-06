How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Aug 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) is congratulated in the dugout by left fielder Chad Pinder (10) after hitting a two run home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will try to knock off Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics when the teams square off on Saturday at 7:07 PM ET.

Giants vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Giants have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).

The Giants have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (481 total runs).

The Giants rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .215.

The Athletics have scored 367 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .276 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Flores has driven in a team-best 56 runs batted in.

Among all hitters in baseball, Flores' home runs rank him 41st, and his RBI tally puts him 34th.

Joc Pederson has put his power on display as he leads his team with 17 home runs.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .221 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks.

Luis Gonzalez is hitting .283 with 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 23 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy is batting .244 with 47 RBI, both of which rank first among Oakland hitters this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Murphy's home run total is 73rd and his RBI tally is 72nd.

Brown's 16 home runs are most among Oakland batters. He's driven in 46 runs this season while slugging .459.

Brown ranks 41st in homers and 77th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Elvis Andrus has collected 79 base hits, an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Ramon Laureano has 63 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Giants and Athletics Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Cubs W 4-0 Home 8/1/2022 Dodgers L 8-2 Home 8/2/2022 Dodgers L 9-5 Home 8/3/2022 Dodgers L 3-0 Home 8/4/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Home 8/6/2022 Athletics - Away 8/7/2022 Athletics - Away 8/8/2022 Padres - Away 8/9/2022 Padres - Away 8/10/2022 Padres - Away 8/12/2022 Pirates - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 7/31/2022 White Sox L 4-1 Away 8/2/2022 Angels L 3-1 Away 8/3/2022 Angels W 3-1 Away 8/4/2022 Angels W 8-7 Away 8/6/2022 Giants - Home 8/7/2022 Giants - Home 8/8/2022 Angels - Home 8/9/2022 Angels - Home 8/10/2022 Angels - Home 8/12/2022 Astros - Away

Regional restrictions apply.