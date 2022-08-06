How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Aug 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Yadiel Hernandez (29) is congratulated by designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and Nelson Cruz are the hottest hitters on the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, who play on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).

The Phillies have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (492 total runs).

The Phillies are 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

The Nationals have scored 412 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Nationals have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Phillies Impact Players

Schwarber has managed a team-leading 34 home runs and has driven in 67 runs.

Schwarber's home runs rank him second in MLB, and he is 14th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins has 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 51 walks while batting .253.

Hoskins is 17th in homers and 55th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

J.T. Realmuto is hitting .263 with 15 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .296.

Nationals Impact Players

Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 52 and has a batting average of .231.

Cruz's home run total puts him 154th in the majors, and he is 49th in RBI.

Cesar Hernandez is batting .239 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .306 this season.

Hernandez ranks 398th in home runs and 246th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Keibert Ruiz's batting average of .246 leads all Washington hitters this season.

Luke Voit leads Washington in home runs with 13 while driving in 49 runs and slugging .414.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Pirates W 8-2 Away 8/2/2022 Braves L 13-1 Away 8/3/2022 Braves W 3-1 Away 8/4/2022 Nationals W 5-4 Home 8/5/2022 Nationals W 7-2 Home 8/6/2022 Nationals - Home 8/7/2022 Nationals - Home 8/9/2022 Marlins - Home 8/10/2022 Marlins - Home 8/11/2022 Marlins - Home 8/12/2022 Mets - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 Mets L 7-3 Home 8/2/2022 Mets W 5-1 Home 8/3/2022 Mets L 9-5 Home 8/4/2022 Phillies L 5-4 Away 8/5/2022 Phillies L 7-2 Away 8/6/2022 Phillies - Away 8/7/2022 Phillies - Away 8/8/2022 Cubs - Away 8/9/2022 Cubs - Away 8/10/2022 Cubs - Away 8/12/2022 Padres - Home

