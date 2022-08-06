How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kyle Schwarber and Nelson Cruz are the hottest hitters on the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, who play on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:05 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).
- The Phillies have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (492 total runs).
- The Phillies are 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- The Nationals have scored 412 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
Phillies Impact Players
- Schwarber has managed a team-leading 34 home runs and has driven in 67 runs.
- Schwarber's home runs rank him second in MLB, and he is 14th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins has 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 51 walks while batting .253.
- Hoskins is 17th in homers and 55th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- J.T. Realmuto is hitting .263 with 15 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .296.
Nationals Impact Players
- Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 52 and has a batting average of .231.
- Cruz's home run total puts him 154th in the majors, and he is 49th in RBI.
- Cesar Hernandez is batting .239 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .306 this season.
- Hernandez ranks 398th in home runs and 246th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Keibert Ruiz's batting average of .246 leads all Washington hitters this season.
- Luke Voit leads Washington in home runs with 13 while driving in 49 runs and slugging .414.
Phillies and Nationals Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Pirates
W 8-2
Away
8/2/2022
Braves
L 13-1
Away
8/3/2022
Braves
W 3-1
Away
8/4/2022
Nationals
W 5-4
Home
8/5/2022
Nationals
W 7-2
Home
8/6/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/7/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/9/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/11/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/12/2022
Mets
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/1/2022
Mets
L 7-3
Home
8/2/2022
Mets
W 5-1
Home
8/3/2022
Mets
L 9-5
Home
8/4/2022
Phillies
L 5-4
Away
8/5/2022
Phillies
L 7-2
Away
8/6/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/7/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/8/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/9/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/10/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/12/2022
Padres
-
Home
