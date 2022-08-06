How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Yadiel Hernandez (29) is congratulated by designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and Nelson Cruz are the hottest hitters on the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, who play on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).
  • The Phillies have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (492 total runs).
  • The Phillies are 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.
  • The Nationals have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
  • The Nationals have scored 412 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Schwarber has managed a team-leading 34 home runs and has driven in 67 runs.
  • Schwarber's home runs rank him second in MLB, and he is 14th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 51 walks while batting .253.
  • Hoskins is 17th in homers and 55th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • J.T. Realmuto is hitting .263 with 15 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .296.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 52 and has a batting average of .231.
  • Cruz's home run total puts him 154th in the majors, and he is 49th in RBI.
  • Cesar Hernandez is batting .239 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .306 this season.
  • Hernandez ranks 398th in home runs and 246th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Keibert Ruiz's batting average of .246 leads all Washington hitters this season.
  • Luke Voit leads Washington in home runs with 13 while driving in 49 runs and slugging .414.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Pirates

W 8-2

Away

8/2/2022

Braves

L 13-1

Away

8/3/2022

Braves

W 3-1

Away

8/4/2022

Nationals

W 5-4

Home

8/5/2022

Nationals

W 7-2

Home

8/6/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/11/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/12/2022

Mets

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/1/2022

Mets

L 7-3

Home

8/2/2022

Mets

W 5-1

Home

8/3/2022

Mets

L 9-5

Home

8/4/2022

Phillies

L 5-4

Away

8/5/2022

Phillies

L 7-2

Away

8/6/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/7/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/8/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/9/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/10/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/12/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
