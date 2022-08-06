How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Aug 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) swings through a seventh inning double against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

JT Brubaker will attempt to control Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles when they square off against his Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 5:05 PM ET.

Orioles vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Orioles vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Orioles have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.236).

The Orioles are the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (447 total).

The Orioles are 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 381 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Orioles Impact Players

Mullins leads the Orioles with a .263 batting average.

Of all MLB hitters, Mullins ranks 59th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.

Anthony Santander has hit 19 home runs with 59 RBI. Each lead his team.

Santander ranks 28th in homers and 25th in RBI so far this year.

Austin Hays is batting .258 with 24 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .255 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 16, runs batted in with 34 and his batting average of .258 is also best on his team.

Among all hitters in the majors, Reynolds' home run total is 41st and his RBI tally is 158th.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has collected 91 hits this season and has an OBP of .321. He's slugging .352 on the year.

Among all MLB hitters, Hayes is 225th in homers and 175th in RBI.

Ben Gamel has 54 hits this season and a slash line of .237/.332/.360.

Michael Chavis is batting .247 with an OBP of .284 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Orioles and Pirates Schedules

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Reds L 3-2 Away 8/1/2022 Rangers W 7-2 Away 8/2/2022 Rangers W 8-2 Away 8/3/2022 Rangers W 6-3 Away 8/5/2022 Pirates W 1-0 Home 8/6/2022 Pirates - Home 8/7/2022 Pirates - Home 8/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/9/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/10/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/11/2022 Red Sox - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Phillies L 8-2 Home 8/2/2022 Brewers W 5-3 Home 8/3/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 8/4/2022 Brewers W 5-4 Home 8/5/2022 Orioles L 1-0 Away 8/6/2022 Orioles - Away 8/7/2022 Orioles - Away 8/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/9/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/10/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/11/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

Regional restrictions apply.