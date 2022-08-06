How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) swings through a seventh inning double against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) swings through a seventh inning double against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

JT Brubaker will attempt to control Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles when they square off against his Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 5:05 PM ET.

Orioles vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Orioles vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Orioles have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.236).
  • The Orioles are the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (447 total).
  • The Orioles are 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .304.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 381 (3.6 per game).
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Mullins leads the Orioles with a .263 batting average.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Mullins ranks 59th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.
  • Anthony Santander has hit 19 home runs with 59 RBI. Each lead his team.
  • Santander ranks 28th in homers and 25th in RBI so far this year.
  • Austin Hays is batting .258 with 24 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks.
  • Ryan Mountcastle is batting .255 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 16, runs batted in with 34 and his batting average of .258 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Reynolds' home run total is 41st and his RBI tally is 158th.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has collected 91 hits this season and has an OBP of .321. He's slugging .352 on the year.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Hayes is 225th in homers and 175th in RBI.
  • Ben Gamel has 54 hits this season and a slash line of .237/.332/.360.
  • Michael Chavis is batting .247 with an OBP of .284 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Orioles and Pirates Schedules

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Reds

L 3-2

Away

8/1/2022

Rangers

W 7-2

Away

8/2/2022

Rangers

W 8-2

Away

8/3/2022

Rangers

W 6-3

Away

8/5/2022

Pirates

W 1-0

Home

8/6/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/8/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/9/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/10/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/11/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Phillies

L 8-2

Home

8/2/2022

Brewers

W 5-3

Home

8/3/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

8/4/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Home

8/5/2022

Orioles

L 1-0

Away

8/6/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/7/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/9/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
5:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) swings through a seventh inning double against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Rio Grande Valley FC Toros at Sacramento Republic FC: Stream USL Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Aug 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) swings through a seventh inning double against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) misses breakaway goal opportunity against Portland Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham (1) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch FC Dallas at Portland Timbers: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar10 minutes ago
Liberty Ionescu
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Mercury: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson15 minutes ago
UFC
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill: Stream UFC Live, TV Channel

By Iolanda Neto20 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Guardians: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Ben Macaluso45 minutes ago
Aug 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Mets : Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Ben Macaluso49 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta (23), forward Cal Jennings (26) and forward Carlos Vela (10) celebrate after a goal against the Orange County SC in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar52 minutes ago