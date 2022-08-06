Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chicago White Sox look for the series victory with a win against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

The first game of this series was close for exactly seven innings. The Texas Rangers tied the score at 3-3 when Corey Seager hit a solo home run. Then, the eighth inning changed absolutely everything. The Chicago White Sox scored five in the bottom of the eighth to run away late with the game. Now, they'll go for the series victory in game two this afternoon. 

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start your 7-day free trial today!

The plot thickened knowing that the White Sox scored all of those runs with two outs. Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double to break the tie. Later in the inning, Danny Mendick hit a two-run homer to put the game out of reach. Texas was unable to rebound and score anything in the ninth. The win broke a two-game losing streak for Chicago. 

Both the Rangers and White Sox lost two of three of their previous series. To bounce back, the White Sox will start Lucas Giolito, who has a 4-2 record with a 3.54 ERA. In any other game, they'd probably have the best pitcher but the Rangers are starting Martin Perez. The lefty also has a 4-2 record but has a 1.56 ERA which is the best in the majors right now. This is going to be a phenomenal pitcher's duel. Don't miss it. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
2:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

