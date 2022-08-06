How to Watch Red Sox at Royals

The Red Sox go for their second straight win on Saturday when they play the third game of a four-game series with the Royals.

The Boston Red Sox continue their road trip on Saturday when they take on the Kansas City Royals. The Red Sox and Royals have split the first two games of the series with the Royals winning 7-3 on Thursday and the Red Sox evening the series 7-4 on Friday.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals Today:

Game Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN 4K

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Sox and was their fourth win in the last six games. The Royals, on the other hand, have now lost three of their last four and are just looking to play spoiler to the top teams in the playoff race in the American League.

The Red Sox have been struggling, but with the win, on Saturday they are back to .500 at 54-54 on the year. They still sit in last place in the AL East but are just three-and-a-half games back of the last wild-card spot in the American League.

The Royals haven't been as good this year, but they are sitting a half-game up on the Tigers for last place in the AL Central and are looking to stay out of last place with a win on Saturday.

