How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks

The slumping Colorado Rockies take on Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of the weekend series.

The Colorado Rockies (47-62) have fallen into the division cellar with six losses in their last seven games. On Saturday, they face the Arizona Diamondbacks (47-58), who have lost five of seven, at Chase Field in Phoenix. Colorado leads the season series 6-5 but lost the first game of the three-game weekend set on Friday night. The Rockies made several roster moves on Friday, placing pitcher Chad Kuhl on the injured list and designating pitcher Ashton Goudeau for assignment.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

On Friday, Colorado took a 5-2 lead with a three-run outburst in the top of the sixth but its bullpen couldn't hold the advantage. Arizona scored twice in the seventh and took the lead on a two-run single by Geraldo Perdomo in the eighth.

The Diamondbacks will go with right-hander Merrill Kelly on Saturday. In 21 starts, Kelly is 10-5 with a 2.87 ERA and 1.125 WHIP in 125-and-one-third innings. He has allowed just one earned run over his last three starts but got a tough no-decision on Sunday in a 1-0 loss at Atlanta, striking out eight in seven scoreless innings.

The Rockies counter with right-hander Anthony Senzatela. He is 3-6 with a 4.87 ERA and 1.712 WHIP in 16 starts and 77.2 innings. He lost Monday at San Diego, surrendering three runs in six innings, and hasn't won a start since June 19.

