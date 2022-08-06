Skip to main content

How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The slumping Colorado Rockies take on Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of the weekend series.

The Colorado Rockies (47-62) have fallen into the division cellar with six losses in their last seven games. On Saturday, they face the Arizona Diamondbacks (47-58), who have lost five of seven, at Chase Field in Phoenix. Colorado leads the season series 6-5 but lost the first game of the three-game weekend set on Friday night. The Rockies made several roster moves on Friday, placing pitcher Chad Kuhl on the injured list and designating pitcher Ashton Goudeau for assignment. 

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live stream the Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

On Friday, Colorado took a 5-2 lead with a three-run outburst in the top of the sixth but its bullpen couldn't hold the advantage. Arizona scored twice in the seventh and took the lead on a two-run single by Geraldo Perdomo in the eighth.

The Diamondbacks will go with right-hander Merrill Kelly on Saturday. In 21 starts, Kelly is 10-5 with a 2.87 ERA and 1.125 WHIP in 125-and-one-third innings. He has allowed just one earned run over his last three starts but got a tough no-decision on Sunday in a 1-0 loss at Atlanta, striking out eight in seven scoreless innings.

The Rockies counter with right-hander Anthony Senzatela. He is 3-6 with a 4.87 ERA and 1.712 WHIP in 16 starts and 77.2 innings. He lost Monday at San Diego, surrendering three runs in six innings, and hasn't won a start since June 19.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18827515
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks

By Phil Watsonjust now
BASEBALL FANS
Baseball

How to Watch Hermosillo (MEX) vs. Nassau (BAH): Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
imago0012765682h
Soccer

How to Watch Monterrey vs. León

By Rafael Urbina6 minutes ago
USATSI_18825803
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Phillies

By Ben Macaluso15 minutes ago
May 25, 2022; Montclair, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) in action against Charlotte FC during the second half at Montclair State University Soccer Park. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at DC United: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar17 minutes ago
USATSI_18815794
Soccer

How to New England Revolution at Orlando City SC

By Evan Lazar20 minutes ago
USATSI_18815794
Soccer

How to Inter Miami CF at CF Montreal

By Evan Lazar24 minutes ago
USATSI_15686247
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill - Prelims

By Brandon Rush29 minutes ago
USATSI_18810540
Soccer

How to Chicago Fire FC at Charlotte FC

By Evan Lazar34 minutes ago