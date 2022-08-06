How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Rodon takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at Oakland Coliseum against Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

Giants vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Giants rank 24th in the majors with a .234 batting average.
  • The Giants have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (481 total runs).
  • The Giants are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 367 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .276.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has a team-leading 56 runs batted in.
  • Of all batters in the majors, Flores ranks 41st in home runs and 34th in RBI.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .221 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks.
  • Yastrzemski ranks 138th in homers in the majors and 125th in RBI.
  • Luis Gonzalez has 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 23 walks while hitting .283.
  • Austin Slater has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks while batting .269.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.244) and runs batted in (47) this season while also slugging 13 homers.
  • Murphy is 73rd in homers and 72nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Seth Brown's 16 home runs are most among Oakland batters. He's driven in 46 runs this season while slugging .459.
  • Overall, Brown ranks 41st in home runs and 77th in RBI this season.
  • Elvis Andrus is slashing .240/.304/.374 this season for the Athletics.
  • Ramon Laureano has 63 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Giants and Athletics Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Cubs

W 4-0

Home

8/1/2022

Dodgers

L 8-2

Home

8/2/2022

Dodgers

L 9-5

Home

8/3/2022

Dodgers

L 3-0

Home

8/4/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Home

8/6/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/7/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/8/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

7/31/2022

White Sox

L 4-1

Away

8/2/2022

Angels

L 3-1

Away

8/3/2022

Angels

W 3-1

Away

8/4/2022

Angels

W 8-7

Away

8/6/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/7/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/8/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/9/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/10/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/12/2022

Astros

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

San Francisco Giants at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

