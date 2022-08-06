How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Carlos Rodon takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at Oakland Coliseum against Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
Giants vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Giants vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Giants rank 24th in the majors with a .234 batting average.
- The Giants have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (481 total runs).
- The Giants are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored 367 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .276.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has a team-leading 56 runs batted in.
- Of all batters in the majors, Flores ranks 41st in home runs and 34th in RBI.
- Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .221 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks.
- Yastrzemski ranks 138th in homers in the majors and 125th in RBI.
- Luis Gonzalez has 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 23 walks while hitting .283.
- Austin Slater has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks while batting .269.
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.244) and runs batted in (47) this season while also slugging 13 homers.
- Murphy is 73rd in homers and 72nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Seth Brown's 16 home runs are most among Oakland batters. He's driven in 46 runs this season while slugging .459.
- Overall, Brown ranks 41st in home runs and 77th in RBI this season.
- Elvis Andrus is slashing .240/.304/.374 this season for the Athletics.
- Ramon Laureano has 63 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
Giants and Athletics Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Cubs
W 4-0
Home
8/1/2022
Dodgers
L 8-2
Home
8/2/2022
Dodgers
L 9-5
Home
8/3/2022
Dodgers
L 3-0
Home
8/4/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Home
8/6/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/7/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/8/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/9/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/12/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
White Sox
L 3-2
Away
7/31/2022
White Sox
L 4-1
Away
8/2/2022
Angels
L 3-1
Away
8/3/2022
Angels
W 3-1
Away
8/4/2022
Angels
W 8-7
Away
8/6/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/7/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/8/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/9/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/10/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/12/2022
Astros
-
Away
