How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Carlos Rodon takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at Oakland Coliseum against Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

Giants vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Giants rank 24th in the majors with a .234 batting average.

The Giants have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (481 total runs).

The Giants are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 367 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .276.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has a team-leading 56 runs batted in.

Of all batters in the majors, Flores ranks 41st in home runs and 34th in RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .221 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks.

Yastrzemski ranks 138th in homers in the majors and 125th in RBI.

Luis Gonzalez has 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 23 walks while hitting .283.

Austin Slater has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks while batting .269.

Athletics Impact Players

Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.244) and runs batted in (47) this season while also slugging 13 homers.

Murphy is 73rd in homers and 72nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Seth Brown's 16 home runs are most among Oakland batters. He's driven in 46 runs this season while slugging .459.

Overall, Brown ranks 41st in home runs and 77th in RBI this season.

Elvis Andrus is slashing .240/.304/.374 this season for the Athletics.

Ramon Laureano has 63 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Giants and Athletics Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Cubs W 4-0 Home 8/1/2022 Dodgers L 8-2 Home 8/2/2022 Dodgers L 9-5 Home 8/3/2022 Dodgers L 3-0 Home 8/4/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Home 8/6/2022 Athletics - Away 8/7/2022 Athletics - Away 8/8/2022 Padres - Away 8/9/2022 Padres - Away 8/10/2022 Padres - Away 8/12/2022 Pirates - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 7/31/2022 White Sox L 4-1 Away 8/2/2022 Angels L 3-1 Away 8/3/2022 Angels W 3-1 Away 8/4/2022 Angels W 8-7 Away 8/6/2022 Giants - Home 8/7/2022 Giants - Home 8/8/2022 Angels - Home 8/9/2022 Angels - Home 8/10/2022 Angels - Home 8/12/2022 Astros - Away

