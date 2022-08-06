How to Watch Giants at Athletics: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The San Francisco Giants (51-55) have rapidly fallen out of playoff contention in the National League with a dreadful stretch since the All-Star break. On Saturday, they open a two-game series at Oakland Coliseum against the Oakland Athletics (41-66), who come in off a series win over the Angels. The Giants are just 3-12 since the break and were just swept by the Dodgers in a four-game series at home for the first time since 1977. The A's are 9-5 since the break and host San Francisco to close out the four-game season series between the rivals. The clubs split two games at Oracle Park in late April.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

The Giants have lost seven straight road games with their last victory away from home coming on July 10 at San Diego. Oakland went 3-3 on a six-game road trip after a 6-2 homestand that included a three-game sweep of the AL West-leading Astros.

Right-hander Adam Oller starts for the A's on Saturday. He is 1-4 in 12 appearances and seven starts, with a 7.68 ERA and 1.733 WHIP in 38.2 innings. He lost Sunday to the White Sox in Chicago after surrendering four runs in 6.1 innings.

San Francisco will go with All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodón. He is 9-6 in 21 starts with a 3.00 ERA and 1.073 WHIP in 123 innings. He's fanned 158 batters and leads the NL with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings. He beat the Cubs on Sunday, striking out 10 and allowing just two hits in seven shutout innings.

