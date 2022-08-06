Skip to main content

How to Watch Giants at Athletics: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

Bay Area rivals the Giants and Athletics open a two-game weekend series heading in opposite directions

The San Francisco Giants (51-55) have rapidly fallen out of playoff contention in the National League with a dreadful stretch since the All-Star break. On Saturday, they open a two-game series at Oakland Coliseum against the Oakland Athletics (41-66), who come in off a series win over the Angels. The Giants are just 3-12 since the break and were just swept by the Dodgers in a four-game series at home for the first time since 1977. The A's are 9-5 since the break and host San Francisco to close out the four-game season series between the rivals. The clubs split two games at Oracle Park in late April.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the San Francisco Giants at Oakland Athletics game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Giants have lost seven straight road games with their last victory away from home coming on July 10 at San Diego. Oakland went 3-3 on a six-game road trip after a 6-2 homestand that included a three-game sweep of the AL West-leading Astros.

Right-hander Adam Oller starts for the A's on Saturday. He is 1-4 in 12 appearances and seven starts, with a 7.68 ERA and 1.733 WHIP in 38.2 innings. He lost Sunday to the White Sox in Chicago after surrendering four runs in 6.1 innings.

San Francisco will go with All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodón. He is 9-6 in 21 starts with a 3.00 ERA and 1.073 WHIP in 123 innings. He's fanned 158 batters and leads the NL with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings. He beat the Cubs on Sunday, striking out 10 and allowing just two hits in seven shutout innings.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

San Francisco Giants at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jul 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with Yermin Mercedes (6) after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
