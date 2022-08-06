Mariners vs. Angels: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Mariners vs. Angels in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/6/2022

Aug 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates with first base coach Kristopher Negron (45) after hitting a two-run single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners will play Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on Saturday.

How to Stream Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels in Canada

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • Seattle ranks 25th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
  • The Mariners have scored 436 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • Seattle has the 12th-best on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
  • Los Angeles' .229 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.
  • The offense for the Angels is the No. 24 offense in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (413 total runs).
  • Los Angeles' .300 on-base percentage is 25th in baseball.

Mariners Impact Players

  • The Mariners best hitter thus far this season is Ty France, who's hitting at a team-leading .307 rate along with 13 homers and 54 RBI.
  • France's home runs rank him 73rd in MLB, and he is 42nd in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is batting .262 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 37 walks.
  • Crawford ranks 225th in homers and 206th in RBI on the year.
  • Adam Frazier has 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 34 walks while batting .250.
  • Winker has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 60 walks while hitting .227.

Angels Impact Players

  • Ohtani paces the Angels in home runs (24) and runs batted in (64).
  • Ohtani ranks 11th in home runs and 18th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Taylor Ward's .272 batting average paces his team.
  • Ward ranks 61st in homers and 135th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
  • Jared Walsh is hitting .229 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Luis Rengifo is hitting .281 with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 13 walks.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

8/1/2022

Yankees

L 7-2

Away

8/2/2022

Yankees

W 8-6

Away

8/3/2022

Yankees

W 7-3

Away

8/5/2022

Angels

L 4-3

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/7/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/8/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/9/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/10/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Rangers

L 5-2

Home

8/2/2022

Athletics

W 3-1

Home

8/3/2022

Athletics

L 3-1

Home

8/4/2022

Athletics

L 8-7

Home

8/5/2022

Mariners

W 4-3

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/7/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/8/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/9/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

Free Trial is available in the US only.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network Canada
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

