Mariners vs. Angels: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/6/2022

How to Watch Mariners vs. Angels in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/6/2022

Aug 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates with first base coach Kristopher Negron (45) after hitting a two-run single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners will play Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on Saturday.

How to Stream Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels in Canada

Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network Canada

MLB Network Canada Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

Seattle ranks 25th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored 436 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Seattle has the 12th-best on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

Los Angeles' .229 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.

The offense for the Angels is the No. 24 offense in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (413 total runs).

Los Angeles' .300 on-base percentage is 25th in baseball.

Mariners Impact Players

The Mariners best hitter thus far this season is Ty France, who's hitting at a team-leading .307 rate along with 13 homers and 54 RBI.

France's home runs rank him 73rd in MLB, and he is 42nd in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is batting .262 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 37 walks.

Crawford ranks 225th in homers and 206th in RBI on the year.

Adam Frazier has 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 34 walks while batting .250.

Winker has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 60 walks while hitting .227.

Angels Impact Players

Ohtani paces the Angels in home runs (24) and runs batted in (64).

Ohtani ranks 11th in home runs and 18th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Taylor Ward's .272 batting average paces his team.

Ward ranks 61st in homers and 135th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.

Jared Walsh is hitting .229 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

Luis Rengifo is hitting .281 with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 13 walks.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 8/1/2022 Yankees L 7-2 Away 8/2/2022 Yankees W 8-6 Away 8/3/2022 Yankees W 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Angels L 4-3 Home 8/6/2022 Angels - Home 8/6/2022 Angels - Home 8/7/2022 Angels - Home 8/8/2022 Yankees - Home 8/9/2022 Yankees - Home 8/10/2022 Yankees - Home

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Rangers L 5-2 Home 8/2/2022 Athletics W 3-1 Home 8/3/2022 Athletics L 3-1 Home 8/4/2022 Athletics L 8-7 Home 8/5/2022 Mariners W 4-3 Away 8/6/2022 Mariners - Away 8/6/2022 Mariners - Away 8/7/2022 Mariners - Away 8/8/2022 Athletics - Away 8/9/2022 Athletics - Away 8/10/2022 Athletics - Away

Regional restrictions apply.

Free Trial is available in the US only.