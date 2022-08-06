Mariners vs. Angels: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/6/2022

How to Watch Mariners vs. Angels in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/6/2022
Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners will play Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on Saturday.
How to Stream Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels in Canada
- Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network Canada
Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats
- Seattle ranks 25th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
- The Mariners have scored 436 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- Seattle has the 12th-best on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
- Los Angeles' .229 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.
- The offense for the Angels is the No. 24 offense in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (413 total runs).
- Los Angeles' .300 on-base percentage is 25th in baseball.
Mariners Impact Players
- The Mariners best hitter thus far this season is Ty France, who's hitting at a team-leading .307 rate along with 13 homers and 54 RBI.
- France's home runs rank him 73rd in MLB, and he is 42nd in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is batting .262 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 37 walks.
- Crawford ranks 225th in homers and 206th in RBI on the year.
- Adam Frazier has 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 34 walks while batting .250.
- Winker has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 60 walks while hitting .227.
Angels Impact Players
- Ohtani paces the Angels in home runs (24) and runs batted in (64).
- Ohtani ranks 11th in home runs and 18th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Taylor Ward's .272 batting average paces his team.
- Ward ranks 61st in homers and 135th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
- Jared Walsh is hitting .229 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- Luis Rengifo is hitting .281 with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 13 walks.
Mariners and Angels Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Astros
L 3-2
Away
8/1/2022
Yankees
L 7-2
Away
8/2/2022
Yankees
W 8-6
Away
8/3/2022
Yankees
W 7-3
Away
8/5/2022
Angels
L 4-3
Home
8/6/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/6/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/7/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/8/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/9/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/10/2022
Yankees
-
Home
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Rangers
L 5-2
Home
8/2/2022
Athletics
W 3-1
Home
8/3/2022
Athletics
L 3-1
Home
8/4/2022
Athletics
L 8-7
Home
8/5/2022
Mariners
W 4-3
Away
8/6/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/6/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/7/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/8/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/9/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/10/2022
Athletics
-
Away
