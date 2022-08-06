How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners square off against the Los Angeles Angels and starter Patrick Sandoval on Friday at 10:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).
  • The Mariners have the No. 22 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (433 total runs).
  • The Mariners rank 12th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Angels rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.
  • The Angels have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 409 (3.9 per game).
  • The Angels are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .300.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France paces the Mariners with a team-leading batting average of .308.
  • France is 72nd in home runs and 47th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • J.P. Crawford has 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 36 walks while batting .262.
  • Crawford is 222nd in homers and 204th in RBI so far this year.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .250 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 34 walks.
  • Eugenio Suarez paces the Mariners in home runs (18) and runs batted in (57).

Angels Impact Players

  • Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs (24) and runs batted in (64) this season while batting .258.
  • Ohtani ranks 11th in home runs and 17th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in batting with a .272 average while slugging 14 homers and driving in 36 runs.
  • Ward is currently 60th in home runs and 140th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Jared Walsh has collected 84 base hits, an OBP of .277 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.
  • Luis Rengifo is batting .278 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Astros

W 5-4

Away

7/31/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

8/1/2022

Yankees

L 7-2

Away

8/2/2022

Yankees

W 8-6

Away

8/3/2022

Yankees

W 7-3

Away

8/5/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/7/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/8/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/9/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Rangers

W 9-7

Home

7/31/2022

Rangers

L 5-2

Home

8/2/2022

Athletics

W 3-1

Home

8/3/2022

Athletics

L 3-1

Home

8/4/2022

Athletics

L 8-7

Home

8/5/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/7/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/8/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/9/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

