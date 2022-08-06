How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Aug 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners square off against the Los Angeles Angels and starter Patrick Sandoval on Friday at 10:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).

The Mariners have the No. 22 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (433 total runs).

The Mariners rank 12th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Angels rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.

The Angels have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 409 (3.9 per game).

The Angels are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .300.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France paces the Mariners with a team-leading batting average of .308.

France is 72nd in home runs and 47th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

J.P. Crawford has 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 36 walks while batting .262.

Crawford is 222nd in homers and 204th in RBI so far this year.

Adam Frazier is batting .250 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 34 walks.

Eugenio Suarez paces the Mariners in home runs (18) and runs batted in (57).

Angels Impact Players

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs (24) and runs batted in (64) this season while batting .258.

Ohtani ranks 11th in home runs and 17th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in batting with a .272 average while slugging 14 homers and driving in 36 runs.

Ward is currently 60th in home runs and 140th in RBI in the major leagues.

Jared Walsh has collected 84 base hits, an OBP of .277 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Luis Rengifo is batting .278 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Astros W 5-4 Away 7/31/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 8/1/2022 Yankees L 7-2 Away 8/2/2022 Yankees W 8-6 Away 8/3/2022 Yankees W 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Angels - Home 8/6/2022 Angels - Home 8/6/2022 Angels - Home 8/7/2022 Angels - Home 8/8/2022 Yankees - Home 8/9/2022 Yankees - Home

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Rangers W 9-7 Home 7/31/2022 Rangers L 5-2 Home 8/2/2022 Athletics W 3-1 Home 8/3/2022 Athletics L 3-1 Home 8/4/2022 Athletics L 8-7 Home 8/5/2022 Mariners - Away 8/6/2022 Mariners - Away 8/6/2022 Mariners - Away 8/7/2022 Mariners - Away 8/8/2022 Athletics - Away 8/9/2022 Athletics - Away

