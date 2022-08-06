How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates with first base coach Kristopher Negron (45) after hitting a two-run single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels play on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Adam Frazier and Shohei Ohtani have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Mariners rank 25th in the majors with a .233 batting average.
  • The Mariners have the No. 21 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (436 total runs).
  • The Mariners are 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.
  • The Angels have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Angels have scored 413 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Angels have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .307.
  • Including all major league hitters, France is eighth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .262 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 37 walks.
  • Crawford ranks 225th in homers in the majors and 206th in RBI.
  • Frazier is batting .250 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 34 walks.
  • Jesse Winker has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 60 walks while batting .227.

Angels Impact Players

  • Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs with 24 and runs batted in with 64.
  • Ohtani's home run total puts him 11th in MLB, and he ranks 18th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward's batting average of .272 leads all Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • Ward ranks 61st in home runs and 135th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Jared Walsh is slashing .229/.274/.403 this season for the Angels.
  • Luis Rengifo has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .324. He's slugging .422 on the year.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

8/1/2022

Yankees

L 7-2

Away

8/2/2022

Yankees

W 8-6

Away

8/3/2022

Yankees

W 7-3

Away

8/5/2022

Angels

L 4-3

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/7/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/8/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/9/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/10/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Rangers

L 5-2

Home

8/2/2022

Athletics

W 3-1

Home

8/3/2022

Athletics

L 3-1

Home

8/4/2022

Athletics

L 8-7

Home

8/5/2022

Mariners

W 4-3

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/7/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/8/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/9/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
