How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels play on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Adam Frazier and Shohei Ohtani have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.
Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats
- The Mariners rank 25th in the majors with a .233 batting average.
- The Mariners have the No. 21 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (436 total runs).
- The Mariners are 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.
- The Angels have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- The Angels have scored 413 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Angels have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .307.
- Including all major league hitters, France is eighth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- J.P. Crawford is hitting .262 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 37 walks.
- Crawford ranks 225th in homers in the majors and 206th in RBI.
- Frazier is batting .250 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 34 walks.
- Jesse Winker has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 60 walks while batting .227.
Angels Impact Players
- Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs with 24 and runs batted in with 64.
- Ohtani's home run total puts him 11th in MLB, and he ranks 18th in RBI.
- Taylor Ward's batting average of .272 leads all Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Ward ranks 61st in home runs and 135th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Jared Walsh is slashing .229/.274/.403 this season for the Angels.
- Luis Rengifo has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .324. He's slugging .422 on the year.
Mariners and Angels Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Astros
L 3-2
Away
8/1/2022
Yankees
L 7-2
Away
8/2/2022
Yankees
W 8-6
Away
8/3/2022
Yankees
W 7-3
Away
8/5/2022
Angels
L 4-3
Home
8/6/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/6/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/7/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/8/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/9/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/10/2022
Yankees
-
Home
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Rangers
L 5-2
Home
8/2/2022
Athletics
W 3-1
Home
8/3/2022
Athletics
L 3-1
Home
8/4/2022
Athletics
L 8-7
Home
8/5/2022
Mariners
W 4-3
Away
8/6/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/6/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/7/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/8/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/9/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/10/2022
Athletics
-
Away
