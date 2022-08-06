How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Aug 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates with first base coach Kristopher Negron (45) after hitting a two-run single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels play on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Adam Frazier and Shohei Ohtani have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Mariners rank 25th in the majors with a .233 batting average.

The Mariners have the No. 21 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (436 total runs).

The Mariners are 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Angels have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Angels have scored 413 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Angels have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .307.

Including all major league hitters, France is eighth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .262 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 37 walks.

Crawford ranks 225th in homers in the majors and 206th in RBI.

Frazier is batting .250 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 34 walks.

Jesse Winker has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 60 walks while batting .227.

Angels Impact Players

Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs with 24 and runs batted in with 64.

Ohtani's home run total puts him 11th in MLB, and he ranks 18th in RBI.

Taylor Ward's batting average of .272 leads all Los Angeles hitters this season.

Ward ranks 61st in home runs and 135th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Jared Walsh is slashing .229/.274/.403 this season for the Angels.

Luis Rengifo has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .324. He's slugging .422 on the year.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 8/1/2022 Yankees L 7-2 Away 8/2/2022 Yankees W 8-6 Away 8/3/2022 Yankees W 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Angels L 4-3 Home 8/6/2022 Angels - Home 8/6/2022 Angels - Home 8/7/2022 Angels - Home 8/8/2022 Yankees - Home 8/9/2022 Yankees - Home 8/10/2022 Yankees - Home

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Rangers L 5-2 Home 8/2/2022 Athletics W 3-1 Home 8/3/2022 Athletics L 3-1 Home 8/4/2022 Athletics L 8-7 Home 8/5/2022 Mariners W 4-3 Away 8/6/2022 Mariners - Away 8/6/2022 Mariners - Away 8/7/2022 Mariners - Away 8/8/2022 Athletics - Away 8/9/2022 Athletics - Away 8/10/2022 Athletics - Away

