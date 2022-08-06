How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will see Domingo German starting for the New York Yankees on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Yankees Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals vs. Yankees Batting Stats
- The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.252).
- The Cardinals score the seventh-most runs in baseball (492 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Cardinals are sixth in the league with a .322 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- No team has scored more than the 570 runs the Yankees have this season.
- The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks second in the league.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 26 home runs and 82 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .330.
- Goldschmidt's home runs place him seventh in MLB, and he ranks fourth in RBI.
- Nolan Arenado has 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 39 walks while batting .296.
- Arenado ranks 20th in homers and 20th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Tommy Edman has 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .256.
- Dylan Carlson is batting .244 with 23 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge leads New York in home runs (43) and runs batted in (93) this season while batting .300.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Judge's home run total is first and his RBI tally is first.
- Anthony Rizzo is batting .227 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .511 this season.
- Among all MLB batters, Rizzo is sixth in homers and 16th in RBI.
- DJ LeMahieu has 103 hits this season and a slash line of .287/.392/.423.
- Andrew Benintendi leads New York with a .305 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 41 RBI.
Cardinals and Yankees Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Nationals
W 5-0
Away
8/2/2022
Cubs
W 6-0
Home
8/4/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Home
8/4/2022
Cubs
W 7-2
Home
8/5/2022
Yankees
W 4-3
Home
8/6/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/7/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/9/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/10/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/11/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/12/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Royals
L 8-6
Home
8/1/2022
Mariners
W 7-2
Home
8/2/2022
Mariners
L 8-6
Home
8/3/2022
Mariners
L 7-3
Home
8/5/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Away
8/6/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/7/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/8/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/9/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/10/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/12/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
