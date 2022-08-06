How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will hit the field on Saturday at Globe Life Field against Michael Kopech, who is projected to start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The White Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.258).

The White Sox are the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (458 total).

The White Sox are 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

The Rangers have scored 471 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with 14 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 55.

Abreu's home runs rank him 61st in the majors, and he ranks 39th in RBI.

Luis Robert is batting .300 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.

Robert is 84th in homers and 42nd in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Andrew Vaughn is hitting .296 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 21 walks.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .305.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager is batting .249 this season with a team-high 24 home runs.

In all of the major leagues, Seager is 11th in homers and 39th in RBI.

Semien has 102 hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Semien is currently 49th in home runs and 49th in RBI in the major leagues.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (65) this season. He has a .244 batting average and a .449 slugging percentage.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .282 batting average. He's also hit 15 homers and has 45 RBI.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 Royals L 2-1 Home 8/2/2022 Royals W 9-2 Home 8/3/2022 Royals W 4-1 Home 8/4/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away 8/5/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Away 8/6/2022 Rangers - Away 8/7/2022 Rangers - Away 8/9/2022 Royals - Away 8/9/2022 Royals - Away 8/10/2022 Royals - Away 8/11/2022 Royals - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 Orioles L 7-2 Home 8/2/2022 Orioles L 8-2 Home 8/3/2022 Orioles L 6-3 Home 8/4/2022 White Sox W 3-2 Home 8/5/2022 White Sox L 2-1 Home 8/6/2022 White Sox - Home 8/7/2022 White Sox - Home 8/9/2022 Astros - Away 8/10/2022 Astros - Away 8/11/2022 Astros - Away 8/12/2022 Mariners - Home

