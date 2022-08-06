How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Yadiel Hernandez (29) is congratulated by designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals will play on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:05 PM ET, with Kyle Schwarber and Nelson Cruz -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).
  • The Phillies are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (492 total).
  • The Phillies' .311 on-base percentage ranks 19th in baseball.
  • The Nationals' .247 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
  • The Nationals rank 25th in the league with 412 total runs scored this season.
  • The Nationals have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Schwarber leads the Phillies in home runs (34) and runs batted in (67).
  • Schwarber is second in homers and 14th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Rhys Hoskins is hitting .253 with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 51 walks.
  • Hoskins ranks 17th in homers and 55th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • J.T. Realmuto has 15 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks while batting .263.
  • Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a team-leading batting average of .296.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Cruz is batting .231 for Washington with a team-high 52 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Cruz is 154th in homers and 49th in RBI.
  • Cesar Hernandez has 99 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .306 this season.
  • Hernandez is currently 399th in homers and 246th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Keibert Ruiz leads Washington with a .246 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 25 runs.
  • Luke Voit is slugging .414 this season, with a team-best 13 homers while driving in 49 runs.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Pirates

W 8-2

Away

8/2/2022

Braves

L 13-1

Away

8/3/2022

Braves

W 3-1

Away

8/4/2022

Nationals

W 5-4

Home

8/5/2022

Nationals

W 7-2

Home

8/6/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/11/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/12/2022

Mets

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/1/2022

Mets

L 7-3

Home

8/2/2022

Mets

W 5-1

Home

8/3/2022

Mets

L 9-5

Home

8/4/2022

Phillies

L 5-4

Away

8/5/2022

Phillies

L 7-2

Away

8/6/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/7/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/8/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/9/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/10/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/12/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

