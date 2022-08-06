How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Aug 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Yadiel Hernandez (29) is congratulated by designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals will play on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:05 PM ET, with Kyle Schwarber and Nelson Cruz -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).

The Phillies are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (492 total).

The Phillies' .311 on-base percentage ranks 19th in baseball.

The Nationals' .247 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

The Nationals rank 25th in the league with 412 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Schwarber leads the Phillies in home runs (34) and runs batted in (67).

Schwarber is second in homers and 14th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .253 with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 51 walks.

Hoskins ranks 17th in homers and 55th in RBI in the big leagues.

J.T. Realmuto has 15 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks while batting .263.

Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a team-leading batting average of .296.

Nationals Impact Players

Cruz is batting .231 for Washington with a team-high 52 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Cruz is 154th in homers and 49th in RBI.

Cesar Hernandez has 99 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .306 this season.

Hernandez is currently 399th in homers and 246th in RBI in the major leagues.

Keibert Ruiz leads Washington with a .246 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 25 runs.

Luke Voit is slugging .414 this season, with a team-best 13 homers while driving in 49 runs.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Pirates W 8-2 Away 8/2/2022 Braves L 13-1 Away 8/3/2022 Braves W 3-1 Away 8/4/2022 Nationals W 5-4 Home 8/5/2022 Nationals W 7-2 Home 8/6/2022 Nationals - Home 8/7/2022 Nationals - Home 8/9/2022 Marlins - Home 8/10/2022 Marlins - Home 8/11/2022 Marlins - Home 8/12/2022 Mets - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 Mets L 7-3 Home 8/2/2022 Mets W 5-1 Home 8/3/2022 Mets L 9-5 Home 8/4/2022 Phillies L 5-4 Away 8/5/2022 Phillies L 7-2 Away 8/6/2022 Phillies - Away 8/7/2022 Phillies - Away 8/8/2022 Cubs - Away 8/9/2022 Cubs - Away 8/10/2022 Cubs - Away 8/12/2022 Padres - Home

