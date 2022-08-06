How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals will play on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:05 PM ET, with Kyle Schwarber and Nelson Cruz -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.
Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).
- The Phillies are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (492 total).
- The Phillies' .311 on-base percentage ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Nationals' .247 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- The Nationals rank 25th in the league with 412 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Phillies Impact Players
- Schwarber leads the Phillies in home runs (34) and runs batted in (67).
- Schwarber is second in homers and 14th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Rhys Hoskins is hitting .253 with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 51 walks.
- Hoskins ranks 17th in homers and 55th in RBI in the big leagues.
- J.T. Realmuto has 15 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks while batting .263.
- Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a team-leading batting average of .296.
Nationals Impact Players
- Cruz is batting .231 for Washington with a team-high 52 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Cruz is 154th in homers and 49th in RBI.
- Cesar Hernandez has 99 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .306 this season.
- Hernandez is currently 399th in homers and 246th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Keibert Ruiz leads Washington with a .246 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 25 runs.
- Luke Voit is slugging .414 this season, with a team-best 13 homers while driving in 49 runs.
Phillies and Nationals Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Pirates
W 8-2
Away
8/2/2022
Braves
L 13-1
Away
8/3/2022
Braves
W 3-1
Away
8/4/2022
Nationals
W 5-4
Home
8/5/2022
Nationals
W 7-2
Home
8/6/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/7/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/9/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/11/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/12/2022
Mets
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/1/2022
Mets
L 7-3
Home
8/2/2022
Mets
W 5-1
Home
8/3/2022
Mets
L 9-5
Home
8/4/2022
Phillies
L 5-4
Away
8/5/2022
Phillies
L 7-2
Away
8/6/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/7/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/8/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/9/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/10/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/12/2022
Padres
-
Home
