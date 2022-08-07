How to Watch Angels at Mariners

The Angels salvaged a split on Saturday but can win the series on Sunday against the Mariners on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Angels (46-62) and Seattle Mariners (58-51) split a doubleheader Saturday and can win their first series this month with a win at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Sunday. Los Angeles has had the Mariners' number this season, taking seven of 11 in the season series so far.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream the Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

But the Angels may not have outfielder Mickey Moniak, who homered in the nightcap before getting hit on the hand with a pitch on a bunt attempt. He is playing in place of All-Star Mike Trout, who has been out since before the All-Star break with a rare back condition.

Seattle won the opener on Saturday 2-1 behind six strong innings from George Kirby and a two-run homer by Ty France. In the nightcap, Reid Detmers went seven solid innings and Moniak and David Fletcher homered in a 7-1 LA victory.

Seattle is in a virtual tie with the Rays for the last two wild-card spots in the American League, a game ahead of the Orioles.

On Sunday, the Mariners will give the ball to left-hander Marco Gonzales. He is 6-11 with a 3.95 ERA and 1.386 WHIP in 21 starts. The 30-year-old lost to the Yankees in New York on Monday, allowing six runs in five-and-one-third innings.

Lefty Tucker Davidson will make his Angels debut on Sunday. Acquired from the Braves on Tuesday, Davidson hasn't pitched in the majors since late May and is 1-2 with a 6.46 ERA and 1.826 WHIP in 15-and-one-third innings this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.