How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Davies will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday, August 7, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.226).

The Diamondbacks are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (449 total).

The Diamondbacks are 24th in the league with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored 490 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker has posted a team-high 25 home runs and has driven in 59 runs.

Walker's home runs rank him ninth in MLB, and he is 25th in RBI.

Ketel Marte has a club-best .260 batting average.

Marte ranks 118th in homers in baseball and 136th in RBI.

Daulton Varsho is hitting .241 with 15 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 33 walks.

Josh Rojas is batting .268 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron is batting .276 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 72 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Cron ranks 18th in home runs and eighth in RBI.

Blackmon has 104 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Blackmon is 41st in homers and 23rd in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers is slashing .276/.326/.425 this season for the Rockies.

Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a batting average of .312. He's also hit three home runs with 40 RBI.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 Guardians L 6-5 Away 8/2/2022 Guardians W 6-3 Away 8/3/2022 Guardians L 7-4 Away 8/5/2022 Rockies W 6-5 Home 8/6/2022 Rockies L 3-2 Home 8/7/2022 Rockies - Home 8/8/2022 Pirates - Home 8/9/2022 Pirates - Home 8/10/2022 Pirates - Home 8/11/2022 Pirates - Home 8/12/2022 Rockies - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Padres L 3-2 Away 8/3/2022 Padres L 9-1 Away 8/4/2022 Padres W 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-5 Away 8/6/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away 8/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/9/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/10/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/11/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Regional restrictions apply.