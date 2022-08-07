How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a game-winning RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and Matt Olson will be among the star attractions when the New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday, August 7, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Mets' .259 batting average is third-best in the majors.

The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (518 total).

The Mets are second in the league with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Braves rank 10th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

The Braves have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 520.

The Braves have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (29) and runs batted in (93).

Alonso's home runs place him fourth in baseball, and he ranks first in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .267 with 17 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks.

Lindor is 28th in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .269 with 20 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.

Starling Marte has 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .295.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in batting average (.296) and home runs (29) this season, while also chipping in with 69 RBI.

Riley's home run total puts him fourth in the majors, and he is 12th in RBI.

Olson leads Atlanta in runs batted in with 70 while batting .251 with 21 homers.

Among all MLB batters, Olson is 20th in home runs and ninth in RBI.

Dansby Swanson has collected 123 base hits, an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .456 this season.

Marcell Ozuna has 85 hits and an OBP of .269 to go with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Nationals W 9-5 Away 8/4/2022 Braves W 6-4 Home 8/5/2022 Braves L 9-6 Home 8/6/2022 Braves W 8-5 Home 8/6/2022 Braves W 6-2 Home 8/7/2022 Braves - Home 8/8/2022 Reds - Home 8/9/2022 Reds - Home 8/10/2022 Reds - Home 8/12/2022 Phillies - Home 8/13/2022 Phillies - Home

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Phillies L 3-1 Home 8/4/2022 Mets L 6-4 Away 8/5/2022 Mets W 9-6 Away 8/6/2022 Mets L 8-5 Away 8/6/2022 Mets L 6-2 Away 8/7/2022 Mets - Away 8/9/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/10/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/12/2022 Marlins - Away 8/13/2022 Marlins - Away 8/13/2022 Marlins - Away

