How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a game-winning RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and Matt Olson will be among the star attractions when the New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .259 batting average is third-best in the majors.
  • The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (518 total).
  • The Mets are second in the league with a .330 on-base percentage.
  • The Braves rank 10th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.
  • The Braves have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 520.
  • The Braves have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (29) and runs batted in (93).
  • Alonso's home runs place him fourth in baseball, and he ranks first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .267 with 17 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Lindor is 28th in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Brandon Nimmo is hitting .269 with 20 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Starling Marte has 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .295.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley leads Atlanta in batting average (.296) and home runs (29) this season, while also chipping in with 69 RBI.
  • Riley's home run total puts him fourth in the majors, and he is 12th in RBI.
  • Olson leads Atlanta in runs batted in with 70 while batting .251 with 21 homers.
  • Among all MLB batters, Olson is 20th in home runs and ninth in RBI.
  • Dansby Swanson has collected 123 base hits, an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .456 this season.
  • Marcell Ozuna has 85 hits and an OBP of .269 to go with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Nationals

W 9-5

Away

8/4/2022

Braves

W 6-4

Home

8/5/2022

Braves

L 9-6

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

W 8-5

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

W 6-2

Home

8/7/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/8/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/9/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/10/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Phillies

L 3-1

Home

8/4/2022

Mets

L 6-4

Away

8/5/2022

Mets

W 9-6

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

L 8-5

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Away

8/7/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/9/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/12/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/13/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/13/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
