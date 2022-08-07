How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pete Alonso and Matt Olson will be among the star attractions when the New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.
Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats
- The Mets' .259 batting average is third-best in the majors.
- The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (518 total).
- The Mets are second in the league with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Braves rank 10th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.
- The Braves have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 520.
- The Braves have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (29) and runs batted in (93).
- Alonso's home runs place him fourth in baseball, and he ranks first in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .267 with 17 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks.
- Lindor is 28th in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Brandon Nimmo is hitting .269 with 20 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.
- Starling Marte has 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .295.
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley leads Atlanta in batting average (.296) and home runs (29) this season, while also chipping in with 69 RBI.
- Riley's home run total puts him fourth in the majors, and he is 12th in RBI.
- Olson leads Atlanta in runs batted in with 70 while batting .251 with 21 homers.
- Among all MLB batters, Olson is 20th in home runs and ninth in RBI.
- Dansby Swanson has collected 123 base hits, an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .456 this season.
- Marcell Ozuna has 85 hits and an OBP of .269 to go with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
Mets and Braves Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Nationals
W 9-5
Away
8/4/2022
Braves
W 6-4
Home
8/5/2022
Braves
L 9-6
Home
8/6/2022
Braves
W 8-5
Home
8/6/2022
Braves
W 6-2
Home
8/7/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/8/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/9/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/10/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/12/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/13/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Phillies
L 3-1
Home
8/4/2022
Mets
L 6-4
Away
8/5/2022
Mets
W 9-6
Away
8/6/2022
Mets
L 8-5
Away
8/6/2022
Mets
L 6-2
Away
8/7/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/9/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/10/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/12/2022
Marlins
-
Away
8/13/2022
Marlins
-
Away
8/13/2022
Marlins
-
Away
