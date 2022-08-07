How to Watch Braves at Mets: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Mets have already taken three of four in the five-game series at Citi Field against the Braves to increase their NL East lead.

The New York Mets (69-39) have won 11 of 13, including a doubleheader sweep on Saturday over the Atlanta Braves (64-45), opening their lead in the National League East to five-and-a-half games over the defending World Series champions. The teams wrap up their five-game series on Sunday at Citi Field in New York with the Mets already winning three of the first four contests. Atlanta is four games up on the Padres for the first wild-card spot in the NL but has fallen to 4-7 against New York in the season series. The clubs will meet in Atlanta for four games beginning Aug. 15.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Atlanta Braves at New York Mets game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

On Saturday, Francisco Lindor had a two-run double to put the Mets up 5-0 iin the sixth inning of the opener as New York won 8-5. In the nightcap, Max Scherzer struck out 11 in seven innings and the Mets took advantage of three Braves errors in a 6-2 victory.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom is set to start the series finale for New York. After missing the first four months with a shoulder injury, deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday and got no decision in a loss at Washington despite allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts in five innings.

Atlanta will go with right-hander Spencer Strider. The rookie is 6-3 in 23 appearances and 12 starts with a 2.79 ERA and 0.989 WHIP in 87 innings with 133 strikeouts. He's won two straight starts, including Tuesday against the Phillies when he gave up a run in 6.2 innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.