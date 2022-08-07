Skip to main content

How to Watch Braves at Mets: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Mets have already taken three of four in the five-game series at Citi Field against the Braves to increase their NL East lead.

The New York Mets (69-39) have won 11 of 13, including a doubleheader sweep on Saturday over the Atlanta Braves (64-45), opening their lead in the National League East to five-and-a-half games over the defending World Series champions. The teams wrap up their five-game series on Sunday at Citi Field in New York with the Mets already winning three of the first four contests. Atlanta is four games up on the Padres for the first wild-card spot in the NL but has fallen to 4-7 against New York in the season series. The clubs will meet in Atlanta for four games beginning Aug. 15.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Atlanta Braves at New York Mets game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

On Saturday, Francisco Lindor had a two-run double to put the Mets up 5-0 iin the sixth inning of the opener as New York won 8-5. In the nightcap, Max Scherzer struck out 11 in seven innings and the Mets took advantage of three Braves errors in a 6-2 victory. 

Right-hander Jacob deGrom is set to start the series finale for New York. After missing the first four months with a shoulder injury, deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday and got no decision in a loss at Washington despite allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts in five innings.

Atlanta will go with right-hander Spencer Strider. The rookie is 6-3 in 23 appearances and 12 starts with a 2.79 ERA and 0.989 WHIP in 87 innings with 133 strikeouts. He's won two straight starts, including Tuesday against the Phillies when he gave up a run in 6.2 innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
4
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Mets: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson50 seconds ago
Aug 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire (3) runs to the dugout after being left stranded on third base after designated hitter Rafael Devers (not pictured) struck out against the Houston Astros to end the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Aug 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire (3) runs to the dugout after being left stranded on third base after designated hitter Rafael Devers (not pictured) struck out against the Houston Astros to end the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jimmie Johnson Indycar
IndyCar

How to Watch Big Machine Music City Grand Prix: Stream IndyCar Racing Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson17 minutes ago
USATSI_18397476 (1)
WNBA

How to Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
NASCAR CUP SERIES
NASCAR

How to Watch FireKeepers Casino 400: Stream NASCAR Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
USATSI_18831189
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Rangers

By Phil Watson37 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer Eddie Murray (33) shakes hands with Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) after throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Orioles were celebrating the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Aug 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago