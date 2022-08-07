How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kevin Newman on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Orioles vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Orioles' .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.
- The Orioles rank 19th in runs scored with 453, 4.2 per game.
- The Orioles' .306 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored 384 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.
Orioles Impact Players
- Cedric Mullins paces the Orioles with a team-high batting average of .263.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Mullins' home runs place him 139th, and his RBI tally puts him 79th.
- Anthony Santander been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with 19 home runs and 59 RBI.
- Of all major league hitters, Santander ranks 28th in home runs and 25th in RBI.
- Austin Hays is hitting .258 with 24 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks.
- Ryan Mountcastle is hitting .255 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 23 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 16, runs batted in with 34 and his batting average of .255 is also best on his team.
- Among all batters in MLB, Reynolds ranks 41st in home runs and 161st in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has collected 92 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .351 on the year.
- Among all major league batters, Hayes ranks 225th in home runs and 168th in RBI.
- Ben Gamel is slashing .242/.338/.372 this season for the Pirates.
- Michael Chavis has collected 67 hits this season and has an OBP of .282. He's slugging .410 on the year.
Orioles and Pirates Schedules
Orioles
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/1/2022
Rangers
W 7-2
Away
8/2/2022
Rangers
W 8-2
Away
8/3/2022
Rangers
W 6-3
Away
8/5/2022
Pirates
W 1-0
Home
8/6/2022
Pirates
W 6-3
Home
8/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/8/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/9/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/10/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/11/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/12/2022
Rays
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Brewers
W 5-3
Home
8/3/2022
Brewers
W 8-7
Home
8/4/2022
Brewers
W 5-4
Home
8/5/2022
Orioles
L 1-0
Away
8/6/2022
Orioles
L 6-3
Away
8/7/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/8/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/9/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/10/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/11/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/12/2022
Giants
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
