How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox will play Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in the final of a four-game series, on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Red Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Red Sox are sixth in the majors with a .253 batting average.
- The Red Sox score the 10th-most runs in baseball (488 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Red Sox are 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Royals' .245 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- The Royals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 415 (3.8 per game).
- The Royals have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).
Red Sox Impact Players
- Rafael Devers paces the Red Sox with 23 home runs and 59 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .315.
- Among all MLB hitters, Devers ranks fourth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Xander Bogaerts is hitting .312 with 28 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks.
- Among all major league hitters, Bogaerts is 139th in homers and 74th in RBI.
- Alex Verdugo is hitting .271 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- J.D. Martinez is hitting .281 with 34 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks.
Royals Impact Players
- Bobby Witt Jr. is batting .257 with 55 RBI, both of which are best among Kansas City hitters this season.
- Witt Jr. ranks 51st in home runs and 41st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Dozier is batting .248 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.
- Dozier is currently 118th in home runs and 154th in RBI in the major leagues.
- MJ Melendez has 63 hits this season and a slash line of .231/.318/.429.
- Salvador Perez's 16 home runs are most among Kansas City batters. He's driven in 48 runs this season while slugging .462.
Red Sox and Royals Schedules
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Astros
W 2-1
Away
8/3/2022
Astros
L 6-1
Away
8/4/2022
Royals
L 7-3
Away
8/5/2022
Royals
W 7-4
Away
8/6/2022
Royals
L 5-4
Away
8/7/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/9/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/10/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/11/2022
Orioles
-
Home
8/12/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/13/2022
Yankees
-
Home
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
White Sox
L 9-2
Away
8/3/2022
White Sox
L 4-1
Away
8/4/2022
Red Sox
W 7-3
Home
8/5/2022
Red Sox
L 7-4
Home
8/6/2022
Red Sox
W 5-4
Home
8/7/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/9/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/9/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/10/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/11/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
