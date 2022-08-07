How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Aug 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs mascot Clark runs with the W flag as Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (left) right fielder Seiya Suzuki (center) and center fielder Rafael Ortega (right) celebrate their win against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and Miguel Rojas at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday, August 7, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cubs vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Cubs rank 15th in the majors with a .242 batting average.

The Cubs rank 21st in runs scored with 439, 4.1 per game.

The Cubs' .317 on-base percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

The Marlins have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 412 (3.9 per game).

The Marlins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .299.

Cubs Impact Players

Contreras is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .366.

Including all major league hitters, Contreras ranks 78th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Ian Happ is hitting .277 with 27 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.

Happ ranks 139th in home runs and 79th in RBI in the big leagues.

Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a team-best batting average of .298.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 20 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 52.

Marlins Impact Players

Jesus Aguilar has been key for Miami with 13 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Among all batters in the majors, Aguilar ranks 75th in homers and 88th in RBI.

Rojas has collected 77 hits this season and has an OBP of .285. He's slugging .339 on the year.

Rojas ranks 200th in home runs and 201st in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Garrett Cooper's batting average of .274 leads all Miami hitters this season.

Joey Wendle is batting .261 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .357 this season.

Cubs and Marlins Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Cardinals L 6-0 Away 8/4/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Away 8/4/2022 Cardinals L 7-2 Away 8/5/2022 Marlins W 2-1 Home 8/6/2022 Marlins W 4-0 Home 8/7/2022 Marlins - Home 8/8/2022 Nationals - Home 8/9/2022 Nationals - Home 8/10/2022 Nationals - Home 8/11/2022 Reds - Away 8/13/2022 Reds - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 Reds L 3-1 Home 8/2/2022 Reds L 2-1 Home 8/3/2022 Reds W 3-0 Home 8/5/2022 Cubs L 2-1 Away 8/6/2022 Cubs L 4-0 Away 8/7/2022 Cubs - Away 8/9/2022 Phillies - Away 8/10/2022 Phillies - Away 8/11/2022 Phillies - Away 8/12/2022 Braves - Home 8/13/2022 Braves - Home

