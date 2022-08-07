How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox and Jose Abreu ready for the final of a four-game series against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Sunday at Globe Life Field.
White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The White Sox's .256 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 17th in runs scored with 458, 4.3 per game.
- The White Sox rank 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.
- The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- The Rangers have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 479 (4.5 per game).
- The Rangers have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu paces the White Sox with 14 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 55.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Abreu's home runs rank him 63rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 41st.
- Luis Robert has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .300.
- Robert is 84th in home runs and 45th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Andrew Vaughn is hitting .294 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 21 walks.
- Tim Anderson leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .301.
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs this season with 24 while driving in 55 runs.
- Seager ranks 11th in home runs and 41st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Semien has 102 hits and an OBP of .296 to go with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.
- Among all major league batters, Semien is 51st in homers and 50th in RBI.
- Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 70 while batting .247 with 18 home runs.
- Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.281) this season while adding 15 home runs and 45 RBI.
White Sox and Rangers Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Royals
W 9-2
Home
8/3/2022
Royals
W 4-1
Home
8/4/2022
Rangers
L 3-2
Away
8/5/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Away
8/6/2022
Rangers
L 8-0
Away
8/7/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/9/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/9/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/10/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/11/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/12/2022
Tigers
-
Home
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Orioles
L 8-2
Home
8/3/2022
Orioles
L 6-3
Home
8/4/2022
White Sox
W 3-2
Home
8/5/2022
White Sox
L 2-1
Home
8/6/2022
White Sox
W 8-0
Home
8/7/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/9/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/10/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/11/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/12/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/13/2022
Mariners
-
Home
