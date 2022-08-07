How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Jose Abreu ready for the final of a four-game series against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Sunday at Globe Life Field.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .256 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox rank 17th in runs scored with 458, 4.3 per game.
  • The White Sox rank 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.
  • The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
  • The Rangers have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 479 (4.5 per game).
  • The Rangers have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu paces the White Sox with 14 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 55.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Abreu's home runs rank him 63rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 41st.
  • Luis Robert has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .300.
  • Robert is 84th in home runs and 45th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Andrew Vaughn is hitting .294 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Tim Anderson leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .301.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs this season with 24 while driving in 55 runs.
  • Seager ranks 11th in home runs and 41st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Semien has 102 hits and an OBP of .296 to go with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.
  • Among all major league batters, Semien is 51st in homers and 50th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 70 while batting .247 with 18 home runs.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.281) this season while adding 15 home runs and 45 RBI.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Royals

W 9-2

Home

8/3/2022

Royals

W 4-1

Home

8/4/2022

Rangers

L 3-2

Away

8/5/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

Rangers

L 8-0

Away

8/7/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/10/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/12/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Orioles

L 8-2

Home

8/3/2022

Orioles

L 6-3

Home

8/4/2022

White Sox

W 3-2

Home

8/5/2022

White Sox

L 2-1

Home

8/6/2022

White Sox

W 8-0

Home

8/7/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/9/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/10/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/11/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/12/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
