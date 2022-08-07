How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Jose Abreu ready for the final of a four-game series against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Sunday at Globe Life Field.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday, August 7, 2022 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The White Sox's .256 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

The White Sox rank 17th in runs scored with 458, 4.3 per game.

The White Sox rank 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

The Rangers have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 479 (4.5 per game).

The Rangers have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu paces the White Sox with 14 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 55.

Of all hitters in baseball, Abreu's home runs rank him 63rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 41st.

Luis Robert has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .300.

Robert is 84th in home runs and 45th in RBI in the big leagues.

Andrew Vaughn is hitting .294 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 21 walks.

Tim Anderson leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .301.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs this season with 24 while driving in 55 runs.

Seager ranks 11th in home runs and 41st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Semien has 102 hits and an OBP of .296 to go with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Among all major league batters, Semien is 51st in homers and 50th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 70 while batting .247 with 18 home runs.

Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.281) this season while adding 15 home runs and 45 RBI.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Royals W 9-2 Home 8/3/2022 Royals W 4-1 Home 8/4/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away 8/5/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Away 8/6/2022 Rangers L 8-0 Away 8/7/2022 Rangers - Away 8/9/2022 Royals - Away 8/9/2022 Royals - Away 8/10/2022 Royals - Away 8/11/2022 Royals - Away 8/12/2022 Tigers - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Orioles L 8-2 Home 8/3/2022 Orioles L 6-3 Home 8/4/2022 White Sox W 3-2 Home 8/5/2022 White Sox L 2-1 Home 8/6/2022 White Sox W 8-0 Home 8/7/2022 White Sox - Home 8/9/2022 Astros - Away 8/10/2022 Astros - Away 8/11/2022 Astros - Away 8/12/2022 Mariners - Home 8/13/2022 Mariners - Home

