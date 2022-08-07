How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte ready for the final of a three-game series against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Diamondbacks are 28th in MLB with a .226 batting average.
- The Diamondbacks are the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (449 total).
- The Diamondbacks are 24th in the league with an on-base percentage of .304.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
- The Rockies have scored 490 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 25 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 59.
- In all of MLB, Walker is ninth in homers and 25th in RBI.
- Ketel Marte has a club-leading .260 batting average.
- Of all major league hitters, Marte ranks 118th in home runs and 136th in RBI.
- Daulton Varsho is batting .241 with 15 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 33 walks.
- Josh Rojas is hitting .268 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 72.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Cron is 18th in homers and eighth in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .265 with an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .450 this season.
- Blackmon ranks 41st in home runs and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Brendan Rodgers is slashing .276/.326/.425 this season for the Rockies.
- Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a batting average of .312. He's also hit three home runs with 40 RBI.
Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/1/2022
Guardians
L 6-5
Away
8/2/2022
Guardians
W 6-3
Away
8/3/2022
Guardians
L 7-4
Away
8/5/2022
Rockies
W 6-5
Home
8/6/2022
Rockies
L 3-2
Home
8/7/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/8/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/9/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/10/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/11/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/12/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Padres
L 3-2
Away
8/3/2022
Padres
L 9-1
Away
8/4/2022
Padres
W 7-3
Away
8/5/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-5
Away
8/6/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Away
8/7/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/9/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/10/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/11/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/12/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/13/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
