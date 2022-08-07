How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Aug 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire (3) runs to the dugout after being left stranded on third base after designated hitter Rafael Devers (not pictured) struck out against the Houston Astros to end the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox will look to Xander Bogaerts for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Red Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday, August 7, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

Red Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Red Sox have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.253).

The Red Sox score the 10th-most runs in baseball (488 total, 4.5 per game).

The Red Sox rank 15th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Royals rank 13th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.

The Royals have scored 415 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers paces the Red Sox in home runs (23), runs batted in (59) and has put up a team-high batting average of .315.

Devers is 15th in homers and 25th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Bogaerts is batting .312 with 28 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks.

Bogaerts is 139th in home runs in MLB and 74th in RBI.

Alex Verdugo is hitting .271 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.

J.D. Martinez is batting .281 with 34 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks.

Royals Impact Players

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in batting average (.257) and runs batted in (55) this season while also slugging 15 homers.

Among all hitters in MLB, Witt Jr. is 51st in home runs and 41st in RBI.

Dozier has 83 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Dozier ranks 118th in home runs and 154th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

MJ Melendez has 63 hits this season and a slash line of .231/.318/.429.

Nicky Lopez has 79 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .294 this season.

Red Sox and Royals Schedules

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Astros W 2-1 Away 8/3/2022 Astros L 6-1 Away 8/4/2022 Royals L 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 8/6/2022 Royals L 5-4 Away 8/7/2022 Royals - Away 8/9/2022 Braves - Home 8/10/2022 Braves - Home 8/11/2022 Orioles - Home 8/12/2022 Yankees - Home 8/13/2022 Yankees - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 White Sox L 9-2 Away 8/3/2022 White Sox L 4-1 Away 8/4/2022 Red Sox W 7-3 Home 8/5/2022 Red Sox L 7-4 Home 8/6/2022 Red Sox W 5-4 Home 8/7/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/9/2022 White Sox - Home 8/9/2022 White Sox - Home 8/10/2022 White Sox - Home 8/11/2022 White Sox - Home 8/12/2022 Dodgers - Home

