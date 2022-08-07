How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Aug 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates with catcher Max Stassi (33) following the final out of the tenth inning in a 4-3 against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners will send a hot-hitting Jesse Winker to the plate against the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs take the field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Mariners' .232 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.

The Mariners have the No. 21 offense in MLB play scoring four runs per game (439 total runs).

The Mariners' .315 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

The Angels have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Angels have scored 421 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Angels have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France paces the Mariners with a .306 batting average.

France's home runs rank him 63rd in MLB, and he ranks 36th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .259 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 37 walks.

Crawford ranks 225th in home runs and 209th in RBI so far this season.

Winker is hitting .229 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 63 walks.

Adam Frazier is hitting .246 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 34 walks.

Angels Impact Players

Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs (24) and runs batted in (65) this season while batting .253.

Ohtani's home run total places him 11th in the big leagues, and he is 18th in RBI.

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in batting with a .274 average while slugging 14 homers and driving in 38 runs.

Overall, Ward is 63rd in homers and 126th in RBI this season.

Jared Walsh has 86 hits this season and a slash line of .230/.276/.401.

Luis Rengifo has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .408 on the year.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Yankees W 8-6 Away 8/3/2022 Yankees W 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Angels L 4-3 Home 8/6/2022 Angels W 2-1 Home 8/6/2022 Angels L 7-1 Home 8/7/2022 Angels - Home 8/8/2022 Yankees - Home 8/9/2022 Yankees - Home 8/10/2022 Yankees - Home 8/12/2022 Rangers - Away 8/13/2022 Rangers - Away

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Athletics L 3-1 Home 8/4/2022 Athletics L 8-7 Home 8/5/2022 Mariners W 4-3 Away 8/6/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 8/6/2022 Mariners W 7-1 Away 8/7/2022 Mariners - Away 8/8/2022 Athletics - Away 8/9/2022 Athletics - Away 8/10/2022 Athletics - Away 8/12/2022 Twins - Home 8/13/2022 Twins - Home

