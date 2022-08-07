How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners will send a hot-hitting Jesse Winker to the plate against the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs take the field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats
- The Mariners' .232 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the No. 21 offense in MLB play scoring four runs per game (439 total runs).
- The Mariners' .315 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.
- The Angels have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- The Angels have scored 421 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Angels have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France paces the Mariners with a .306 batting average.
- France's home runs rank him 63rd in MLB, and he ranks 36th in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is hitting .259 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 37 walks.
- Crawford ranks 225th in home runs and 209th in RBI so far this season.
- Winker is hitting .229 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 63 walks.
- Adam Frazier is hitting .246 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 34 walks.
Angels Impact Players
- Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs (24) and runs batted in (65) this season while batting .253.
- Ohtani's home run total places him 11th in the big leagues, and he is 18th in RBI.
- Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in batting with a .274 average while slugging 14 homers and driving in 38 runs.
- Overall, Ward is 63rd in homers and 126th in RBI this season.
- Jared Walsh has 86 hits this season and a slash line of .230/.276/.401.
- Luis Rengifo has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .408 on the year.
Mariners and Angels Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Yankees
W 8-6
Away
8/3/2022
Yankees
W 7-3
Away
8/5/2022
Angels
L 4-3
Home
8/6/2022
Angels
W 2-1
Home
8/6/2022
Angels
L 7-1
Home
8/7/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/8/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/9/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/10/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/12/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/13/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Athletics
L 3-1
Home
8/4/2022
Athletics
L 8-7
Home
8/5/2022
Mariners
W 4-3
Away
8/6/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
8/6/2022
Mariners
W 7-1
Away
8/7/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/8/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/9/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/10/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/12/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/13/2022
Twins
-
Home
