How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates with catcher Max Stassi (33) following the final out of the tenth inning in a 4-3 against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates with catcher Max Stassi (33) following the final out of the tenth inning in a 4-3 against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners will send a hot-hitting Jesse Winker to the plate against the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs take the field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .232 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the No. 21 offense in MLB play scoring four runs per game (439 total runs).
  • The Mariners' .315 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.
  • The Angels have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Angels have scored 421 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Angels have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France paces the Mariners with a .306 batting average.
  • France's home runs rank him 63rd in MLB, and he ranks 36th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .259 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 37 walks.
  • Crawford ranks 225th in home runs and 209th in RBI so far this season.
  • Winker is hitting .229 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 63 walks.
  • Adam Frazier is hitting .246 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 34 walks.

Angels Impact Players

  • Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs (24) and runs batted in (65) this season while batting .253.
  • Ohtani's home run total places him 11th in the big leagues, and he is 18th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in batting with a .274 average while slugging 14 homers and driving in 38 runs.
  • Overall, Ward is 63rd in homers and 126th in RBI this season.
  • Jared Walsh has 86 hits this season and a slash line of .230/.276/.401.
  • Luis Rengifo has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .408 on the year.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Yankees

W 8-6

Away

8/3/2022

Yankees

W 7-3

Away

8/5/2022

Angels

L 4-3

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

W 2-1

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

L 7-1

Home

8/7/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/8/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/9/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/10/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Athletics

L 3-1

Home

8/4/2022

Athletics

L 8-7

Home

8/5/2022

Mariners

W 4-3

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

W 7-1

Away

8/7/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/8/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/9/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/12/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/13/2022

Twins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Paragould, AR vs. Wells Fargo, ND: Stream Baseball Live, TV

By Adam Childs23 minutes ago
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a game-winning RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Aug 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates with catcher Max Stassi (33) following the final out of the tenth inning in a 4-3 against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a game-winning RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Aug 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates with catcher Max Stassi (33) following the final out of the tenth inning in a 4-3 against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Aug 4, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) makes a running catch of a shallow fly ball by San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Aug 4, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) makes a running catch of a shallow fly ball by San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago