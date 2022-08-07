Dodgers vs. Padres: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/6/2022

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Padres in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/6/2022
Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the San Diego Padres and starter Mike Clevinger on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.
How to Stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres in Canada
- Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network Canada
Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats
- Los Angeles ranks third in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- The Dodgers have scored 559 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- Los Angeles has the best on-base percentage (.336) in baseball this year.
- San Diego has the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).
- The Padres score the 12th-most runs in baseball (482 total, 4.4 per game).
- San Diego is 10th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman is the Dodgers best hitter thus far this season, hitting at a team-leading .324 rate along with 15 homers and 68 RBI.
- Among all MLB hitters, Freeman is second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Trea Turner's 77 runs batted in lead his team.
- Turner ranks 35th in homers and fifth in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
- Mookie Betts has hit a team-best 25 homers.
- Will Smith is batting .269 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 41 walks.
Padres Impact Players
- Juan Soto has swatted a team- leading 21 home runs.
- Soto ranks 20th in homers and 77th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Josh Bell has a club-leading .303 batting average.
- Bell is currently 61st in home runs and 28th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Manny Machado is hitting .293 with 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
- Jurickson Profar is hitting .253 with 24 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 54 walks.
Dodgers and Padres Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/1/2022
Giants
W 8-2
Away
8/2/2022
Giants
W 9-5
Away
8/3/2022
Giants
W 3-0
Away
8/4/2022
Giants
W 5-3
Away
8/5/2022
Padres
W 8-1
Home
8/6/2022
Padres
-
Home
8/7/2022
Padres
-
Home
8/9/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/10/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/12/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/13/2022
Royals
-
Away
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Rockies
W 13-5
Home
8/2/2022
Rockies
W 3-2
Home
8/3/2022
Rockies
W 9-1
Home
8/4/2022
Rockies
L 7-3
Home
8/5/2022
Dodgers
L 8-1
Away
8/6/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
8/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
8/8/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/9/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/10/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/12/2022
Nationals
-
Away
How To Watch
August
6
2022
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
TV CHANNEL: MLB Network Canada
Time
9:10
PM/EST
