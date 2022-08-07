Dodgers vs. Padres: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/6/2022

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Padres in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/6/2022

Aug 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) leans on the batting cage prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the San Diego Padres and starter Mike Clevinger on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

How to Stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres in Canada

Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network Canada

Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats

Los Angeles ranks third in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

The Dodgers have scored 559 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Los Angeles has the best on-base percentage (.336) in baseball this year.

San Diego has the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).

The Padres score the 12th-most runs in baseball (482 total, 4.4 per game).

San Diego is 10th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman is the Dodgers best hitter thus far this season, hitting at a team-leading .324 rate along with 15 homers and 68 RBI.

Among all MLB hitters, Freeman is second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Trea Turner's 77 runs batted in lead his team.

Turner ranks 35th in homers and fifth in RBI among all MLB batters this season.

Mookie Betts has hit a team-best 25 homers.

Will Smith is batting .269 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 41 walks.

Padres Impact Players

Juan Soto has swatted a team- leading 21 home runs.

Soto ranks 20th in homers and 77th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Josh Bell has a club-leading .303 batting average.

Bell is currently 61st in home runs and 28th in RBI in the major leagues.

Manny Machado is hitting .293 with 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 44 walks.

Jurickson Profar is hitting .253 with 24 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 54 walks.

Dodgers and Padres Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 Giants W 8-2 Away 8/2/2022 Giants W 9-5 Away 8/3/2022 Giants W 3-0 Away 8/4/2022 Giants W 5-3 Away 8/5/2022 Padres W 8-1 Home 8/6/2022 Padres - Home 8/7/2022 Padres - Home 8/9/2022 Twins - Home 8/10/2022 Twins - Home 8/12/2022 Royals - Away 8/13/2022 Royals - Away

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Rockies W 13-5 Home 8/2/2022 Rockies W 3-2 Home 8/3/2022 Rockies W 9-1 Home 8/4/2022 Rockies L 7-3 Home 8/5/2022 Dodgers L 8-1 Away 8/6/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/7/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/8/2022 Giants - Home 8/9/2022 Giants - Home 8/10/2022 Giants - Home 8/12/2022 Nationals - Away

