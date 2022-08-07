Dodgers vs. Padres: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Padres in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/6/2022

Aug 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) leans on the batting cage prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the San Diego Padres and starter Mike Clevinger on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

How to Stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres in Canada

Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • Los Angeles ranks third in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
  • The Dodgers have scored 559 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
  • Los Angeles has the best on-base percentage (.336) in baseball this year.
  • San Diego has the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).
  • The Padres score the 12th-most runs in baseball (482 total, 4.4 per game).
  • San Diego is 10th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman is the Dodgers best hitter thus far this season, hitting at a team-leading .324 rate along with 15 homers and 68 RBI.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Freeman is second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
  • Trea Turner's 77 runs batted in lead his team.
  • Turner ranks 35th in homers and fifth in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
  • Mookie Betts has hit a team-best 25 homers.
  • Will Smith is batting .269 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 41 walks.

Padres Impact Players

  • Juan Soto has swatted a team- leading 21 home runs.
  • Soto ranks 20th in homers and 77th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Josh Bell has a club-leading .303 batting average.
  • Bell is currently 61st in home runs and 28th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Manny Machado is hitting .293 with 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Jurickson Profar is hitting .253 with 24 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 54 walks.

Dodgers and Padres Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/1/2022

Giants

W 8-2

Away

8/2/2022

Giants

W 9-5

Away

8/3/2022

Giants

W 3-0

Away

8/4/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Away

8/5/2022

Padres

W 8-1

Home

8/6/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/7/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/9/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/10/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/12/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/13/2022

Royals

-

Away

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Rockies

W 13-5

Home

8/2/2022

Rockies

W 3-2

Home

8/3/2022

Rockies

W 9-1

Home

8/4/2022

Rockies

L 7-3

Home

8/5/2022

Dodgers

L 8-1

Away

8/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/8/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/9/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/10/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

How To Watch

August
6
2022

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network Canada
Time
9:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
