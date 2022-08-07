How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) leans on the batting cage prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres take the field on Saturday at Dodger Stadium against Andrew Heaney, who will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 9:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .259 batting average is third-best in the majors.
  • The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.3 runs per game (559 total).
  • The Dodgers have a league-leading .336 on-base percentage.
  • The Padres' .242 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
  • The Padres rank 12th in the league with 482 total runs scored this season.
  • The Padres have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-leading batting average of .324.
  • Freeman is 49th in home runs and 12th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Trea Turner has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 77 runs batted in.
  • Of all major league hitters, Turner ranks 35th in homers and fifth in RBI.
  • Mookie Betts has 25 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Will Smith has 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 41 walks while batting .269.

Padres Impact Players

  • Juan Soto leads San Diego with 21 home runs this season. He's batting .249 with 46 RBI.
  • Soto's home run total places him 20th in the big leagues, and he ranks 77th in RBI.
  • Josh Bell is batting .303 to lead San Diego, while adding 14 homers and 58 runs batted in this season.
  • Overall, Bell ranks 61st in homers and 28th in RBI this year.
  • Manny Machado is slashing .293/.368/.513 this season for the Padres.
  • Profar has 96 hits and an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Dodgers and Padres Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/1/2022

Giants

W 8-2

Away

8/2/2022

Giants

W 9-5

Away

8/3/2022

Giants

W 3-0

Away

8/4/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Away

8/5/2022

Padres

W 8-1

Home

8/6/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/7/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/9/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/10/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/12/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/13/2022

Royals

-

Away

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Rockies

W 13-5

Home

8/2/2022

Rockies

W 3-2

Home

8/3/2022

Rockies

W 9-1

Home

8/4/2022

Rockies

L 7-3

Home

8/5/2022

Dodgers

L 8-1

Away

8/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/8/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/9/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/10/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

How To Watch

August
6
2022

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
9:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
