How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres take the field on Saturday at Dodger Stadium against Andrew Heaney, who will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 9:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Dodgers vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Dodgers' .259 batting average is third-best in the majors.
- The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.3 runs per game (559 total).
- The Dodgers have a league-leading .336 on-base percentage.
- The Padres' .242 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- The Padres rank 12th in the league with 482 total runs scored this season.
- The Padres have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-leading batting average of .324.
- Freeman is 49th in home runs and 12th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Trea Turner has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 77 runs batted in.
- Of all major league hitters, Turner ranks 35th in homers and fifth in RBI.
- Mookie Betts has 25 home runs, best in the lineup.
- Will Smith has 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 41 walks while batting .269.
Padres Impact Players
- Juan Soto leads San Diego with 21 home runs this season. He's batting .249 with 46 RBI.
- Soto's home run total places him 20th in the big leagues, and he ranks 77th in RBI.
- Josh Bell is batting .303 to lead San Diego, while adding 14 homers and 58 runs batted in this season.
- Overall, Bell ranks 61st in homers and 28th in RBI this year.
- Manny Machado is slashing .293/.368/.513 this season for the Padres.
- Profar has 96 hits and an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.
Dodgers and Padres Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/1/2022
Giants
W 8-2
Away
8/2/2022
Giants
W 9-5
Away
8/3/2022
Giants
W 3-0
Away
8/4/2022
Giants
W 5-3
Away
8/5/2022
Padres
W 8-1
Home
8/6/2022
Padres
-
Home
8/7/2022
Padres
-
Home
8/9/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/10/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/12/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/13/2022
Royals
-
Away
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Rockies
W 13-5
Home
8/2/2022
Rockies
W 3-2
Home
8/3/2022
Rockies
W 9-1
Home
8/4/2022
Rockies
L 7-3
Home
8/5/2022
Dodgers
L 8-1
Away
8/6/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
8/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
8/8/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/9/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/10/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/12/2022
Nationals
-
Away
