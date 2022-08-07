How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Aug 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) is greeted after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and Juan Soto will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .259 batting average is third-best in the majors.

The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.3 runs per game (567 total).

The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Padres' .241 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

The Padres rank 14th in the league with 485 total runs scored this season.

The Padres are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .318.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-high batting average of .322.

Of all batters in MLB, Freeman's home runs place him 51st, and his RBI tally puts him 12th.

Trea Turner has made the most of his opportunities as he paces his team with 77 runs batted in.

Turner ranks 35th in home runs and fifth in RBI in the big leagues.

Mookie Betts has 25 home runs, best in the lineup.

Will Smith is batting .273 with 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Padres Impact Players

Soto is batting .250 this season with a team-high 21 home runs.

Soto ranks 20th in home runs and 79th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Josh Bell is batting .300 to lead San Diego, while adding 14 homers and 58 runs batted in this season.

Bell ranks 63rd in home runs and 31st in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Manny Machado has 110 hits this season and a slash line of .293/.366/.511.

Brandon Drury leads San Diego in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 65.

Dodgers and Padres Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Giants W 9-5 Away 8/3/2022 Giants W 3-0 Away 8/4/2022 Giants W 5-3 Away 8/5/2022 Padres W 8-1 Home 8/6/2022 Padres W 8-3 Home 8/7/2022 Padres - Home 8/9/2022 Twins - Home 8/10/2022 Twins - Home 8/12/2022 Royals - Away 8/13/2022 Royals - Away 8/14/2022 Royals - Away

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Rockies W 3-2 Home 8/3/2022 Rockies W 9-1 Home 8/4/2022 Rockies L 7-3 Home 8/5/2022 Dodgers L 8-1 Away 8/6/2022 Dodgers L 8-3 Away 8/7/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/8/2022 Giants - Home 8/9/2022 Giants - Home 8/10/2022 Giants - Home 8/12/2022 Nationals - Away 8/13/2022 Nationals - Away

