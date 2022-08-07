How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) is greeted after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) is greeted after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and Juan Soto will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .259 batting average is third-best in the majors.
  • The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.3 runs per game (567 total).
  • The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .336 on-base percentage.
  • The Padres' .241 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
  • The Padres rank 14th in the league with 485 total runs scored this season.
  • The Padres are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .318.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-high batting average of .322.
  • Of all batters in MLB, Freeman's home runs place him 51st, and his RBI tally puts him 12th.
  • Trea Turner has made the most of his opportunities as he paces his team with 77 runs batted in.
  • Turner ranks 35th in home runs and fifth in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Mookie Betts has 25 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Will Smith is batting .273 with 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Padres Impact Players

  • Soto is batting .250 this season with a team-high 21 home runs.
  • Soto ranks 20th in home runs and 79th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Josh Bell is batting .300 to lead San Diego, while adding 14 homers and 58 runs batted in this season.
  • Bell ranks 63rd in home runs and 31st in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Manny Machado has 110 hits this season and a slash line of .293/.366/.511.
  • Brandon Drury leads San Diego in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 65.

Dodgers and Padres Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Giants

W 9-5

Away

8/3/2022

Giants

W 3-0

Away

8/4/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Away

8/5/2022

Padres

W 8-1

Home

8/6/2022

Padres

W 8-3

Home

8/7/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/9/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/10/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/12/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/13/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/14/2022

Royals

-

Away

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Rockies

W 3-2

Home

8/3/2022

Rockies

W 9-1

Home

8/4/2022

Rockies

L 7-3

Home

8/5/2022

Dodgers

L 8-1

Away

8/6/2022

Dodgers

L 8-3

Away

8/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/8/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/9/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/10/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
7
2022

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NEVADA BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Danville, CA vs. Seoul, South Korea: Stream Baseball Live, TV

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
pickleball
Pickleball

How to Watch Pickleball: Newport Beach: Stream Live, TV

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Aug 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) is greeted after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) is greeted after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Shelby Rogers at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Daria Kasatkina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
BASEBALL FANS
Baseball

How to Watch Calgary (CAN) vs. Sydney (AUS): Stream Baseball Live, TV

By Adam Childs3 hours ago
imago0046411404h
Soccer

How to Watch América vs. Juárez

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
Softball

How to Watch Waco, TX vs. Frankford, DE: Stream Softball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs3 hours ago