How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

The Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins will play on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET, with Willson Contreras and Jesus Aguilar -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

Cubs vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday, August 7, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Cubs vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Cubs rank 15th in the majors with a .242 batting average.

The Cubs are the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (439 total).

The Cubs rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

The Marlins have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 412 (3.9 per game).

The Marlins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .299.

Cubs Impact Players

Contreras is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .366.

Of all MLB hitters, Contreras is 78th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Ian Happ is batting .277 with 27 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.

Including all major league hitters, Happ is 139th in home runs and 79th in RBI.

Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs' lineup with a .298 batting average.

Patrick Wisdom has posted a team-leading 20 home runs and has driven in 52 runs.

Marlins Impact Players

Aguilar has been key for Miami with 13 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Aguilar is 75th in home runs and 88th in RBI.

Miguel Rojas is batting .235 with an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .339 this season.

Overall, Rojas ranks 200th in home runs and 201st in RBI this season.

Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .274 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 42 runs.

Joey Wendle has collected 52 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .357 on the year.

Cubs and Marlins Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Cardinals L 6-0 Away 8/4/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Away 8/4/2022 Cardinals L 7-2 Away 8/5/2022 Marlins W 2-1 Home 8/6/2022 Marlins W 4-0 Home 8/7/2022 Marlins - Home 8/8/2022 Nationals - Home 8/9/2022 Nationals - Home 8/10/2022 Nationals - Home 8/11/2022 Reds - Away 8/13/2022 Reds - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 Reds L 3-1 Home 8/2/2022 Reds L 2-1 Home 8/3/2022 Reds W 3-0 Home 8/5/2022 Cubs L 2-1 Away 8/6/2022 Cubs L 4-0 Away 8/7/2022 Cubs - Away 8/9/2022 Phillies - Away 8/10/2022 Phillies - Away 8/11/2022 Phillies - Away 8/12/2022 Braves - Home 8/13/2022 Braves - Home

