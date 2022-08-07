How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins will play on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET, with Willson Contreras and Jesus Aguilar -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.
Cubs vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Cubs vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Cubs rank 15th in the majors with a .242 batting average.
- The Cubs are the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (439 total).
- The Cubs rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Marlins have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- The Marlins have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 412 (3.9 per game).
- The Marlins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .299.
Cubs Impact Players
- Contreras is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .366.
- Of all MLB hitters, Contreras is 78th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Ian Happ is batting .277 with 27 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.
- Including all major league hitters, Happ is 139th in home runs and 79th in RBI.
- Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs' lineup with a .298 batting average.
- Patrick Wisdom has posted a team-leading 20 home runs and has driven in 52 runs.
Marlins Impact Players
- Aguilar has been key for Miami with 13 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Aguilar is 75th in home runs and 88th in RBI.
- Miguel Rojas is batting .235 with an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .339 this season.
- Overall, Rojas ranks 200th in home runs and 201st in RBI this season.
- Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .274 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 42 runs.
- Joey Wendle has collected 52 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .357 on the year.
Cubs and Marlins Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Cardinals
L 6-0
Away
8/4/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Away
8/4/2022
Cardinals
L 7-2
Away
8/5/2022
Marlins
W 2-1
Home
8/6/2022
Marlins
W 4-0
Home
8/7/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/8/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/9/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/10/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/11/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/13/2022
Reds
-
Away
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/1/2022
Reds
L 3-1
Home
8/2/2022
Reds
L 2-1
Home
8/3/2022
Reds
W 3-0
Home
8/5/2022
Cubs
L 2-1
Away
8/6/2022
Cubs
L 4-0
Away
8/7/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/9/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/10/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/11/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/12/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/13/2022
Braves
-
Home
