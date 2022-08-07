How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs mascot Clark runs with the W flag as Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (left) right fielder Seiya Suzuki (center) and center fielder Rafael Ortega (right) celebrate their win against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs mascot Clark runs with the W flag as Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (left) right fielder Seiya Suzuki (center) and center fielder Rafael Ortega (right) celebrate their win against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins will play on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET, with Willson Contreras and Jesus Aguilar -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

Cubs vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Cubs rank 15th in the majors with a .242 batting average.
  • The Cubs are the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (439 total).
  • The Cubs rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Marlins have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
  • The Marlins have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 412 (3.9 per game).
  • The Marlins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .299.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .366.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Contreras is 78th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
  • Ian Happ is batting .277 with 27 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.
  • Including all major league hitters, Happ is 139th in home runs and 79th in RBI.
  • Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs' lineup with a .298 batting average.
  • Patrick Wisdom has posted a team-leading 20 home runs and has driven in 52 runs.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Aguilar has been key for Miami with 13 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Aguilar is 75th in home runs and 88th in RBI.
  • Miguel Rojas is batting .235 with an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .339 this season.
  • Overall, Rojas ranks 200th in home runs and 201st in RBI this season.
  • Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .274 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 42 runs.
  • Joey Wendle has collected 52 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .357 on the year.

Cubs and Marlins Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Cardinals

L 6-0

Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

L 7-2

Away

8/5/2022

Marlins

W 2-1

Home

8/6/2022

Marlins

W 4-0

Home

8/7/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/8/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/9/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/10/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/11/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/13/2022

Reds

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/1/2022

Reds

L 3-1

Home

8/2/2022

Reds

L 2-1

Home

8/3/2022

Reds

W 3-0

Home

8/5/2022

Cubs

L 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

Cubs

L 4-0

Away

8/7/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/9/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/10/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/11/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/12/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/13/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs mascot Clark runs with the W flag as Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (left) right fielder Seiya Suzuki (center) and center fielder Rafael Ortega (right) celebrate their win against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs mascot Clark runs with the W flag as Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (left) right fielder Seiya Suzuki (center) and center fielder Rafael Ortega (right) celebrate their win against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Mets: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson7 minutes ago
Aug 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire (3) runs to the dugout after being left stranded on third base after designated hitter Rafael Devers (not pictured) struck out against the Houston Astros to end the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Aug 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire (3) runs to the dugout after being left stranded on third base after designated hitter Rafael Devers (not pictured) struck out against the Houston Astros to end the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Jimmie Johnson Indycar
IndyCar

How to Watch Big Machine Music City Grand Prix: Stream IndyCar Racing Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson24 minutes ago
USATSI_18397476 (1)
WNBA

How to Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

By Evan Lazar38 minutes ago
NASCAR CUP SERIES
NASCAR

How to Watch FireKeepers Casino 400: Stream NASCAR Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs40 minutes ago
USATSI_18831189
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Rangers

By Phil Watson44 minutes ago