How to Watch Marlins at Cubs: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Cubs go for the sweep of the Marlins on Sunday in the finale of their three-game series

The Chicago Cubs won their second straight game on Saturday when they knocked off the Miami Marlins 4-0. The Cubs came into the series on a five-game losing streak, but they have given up just one run in two games and are in position to get just their second sweep of the year on Sunday. They Cubs swept the Phillies in three games to start the second half of the year for their first sweep of the year and are looking to repeat the feat on Sunday. You can catch the action live at 2:20 pm EST on Marquee Sports Network.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Drew Smyly of the Cubs finally picked up his first win at home on Saturday when he pitched six and two-thirds scoreless innings. It was a great pitching performance for Smyly and the Cubs broke through with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to give him enough run support to get the win.

Sunday the Marlins will look to avoid the sweep when they send Jesus Lazardo to the mound. Lazardo is just 2-4 with a 3.97 ERA on the season. The Marlins have lost his last three starts and will be looking to snap that streak on Sunday.

