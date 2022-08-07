How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a game-winning RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a game-winning RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will try to outdo William Contreras and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the third-best batting average in the league (.259).
  • The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (518 total).
  • The Mets' .330 on-base percentage is second-best in the league.
  • The Braves' .250 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
  • The Braves have scored 520 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Braves have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 29 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 93.
  • Alonso is fourth in homers and first in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Lindor is hitting .267 with 17 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Lindor is 28th in home runs and fifth in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Brandon Nimmo has 20 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while batting .269.
  • Starling Marte is batting .295 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley is batting .296 this season with 29 home runs, both lead Atlanta hitters.
  • Riley ranks fourth in homers and 12th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Matt Olson is a key run producer for Atlanta with a .251 average, 21 homers and 70 RBI.
  • Olson is 20th in home runs and ninth in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Dansby Swanson has 123 hits this season and a slash line of .292/.349/.456.
  • Marcell Ozuna has 85 hits and an OBP of .269 to go with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Nationals

W 9-5

Away

8/4/2022

Braves

W 6-4

Home

8/5/2022

Braves

L 9-6

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

W 8-5

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

W 6-2

Home

8/7/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/8/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/9/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/10/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Phillies

L 3-1

Home

8/4/2022

Mets

L 6-4

Away

8/5/2022

Mets

W 9-6

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

L 8-5

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Away

8/7/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/9/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/12/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/13/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/13/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Paragould, AR vs. Wells Fargo, ND: Stream Baseball Live, TV

By Adam Childs23 minutes ago
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a game-winning RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Aug 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates with catcher Max Stassi (33) following the final out of the tenth inning in a 4-3 against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a game-winning RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Aug 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates with catcher Max Stassi (33) following the final out of the tenth inning in a 4-3 against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Aug 4, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) makes a running catch of a shallow fly ball by San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Aug 4, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) makes a running catch of a shallow fly ball by San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago