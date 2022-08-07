How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a game-winning RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will try to outdo William Contreras and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Mets have the third-best batting average in the league (.259).

The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (518 total).

The Mets' .330 on-base percentage is second-best in the league.

The Braves' .250 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

The Braves have scored 520 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 29 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 93.

Alonso is fourth in homers and first in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Lindor is hitting .267 with 17 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks.

Lindor is 28th in home runs and fifth in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Brandon Nimmo has 20 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while batting .269.

Starling Marte is batting .295 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley is batting .296 this season with 29 home runs, both lead Atlanta hitters.

Riley ranks fourth in homers and 12th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Matt Olson is a key run producer for Atlanta with a .251 average, 21 homers and 70 RBI.

Olson is 20th in home runs and ninth in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Dansby Swanson has 123 hits this season and a slash line of .292/.349/.456.

Marcell Ozuna has 85 hits and an OBP of .269 to go with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Nationals W 9-5 Away 8/4/2022 Braves W 6-4 Home 8/5/2022 Braves L 9-6 Home 8/6/2022 Braves W 8-5 Home 8/6/2022 Braves W 6-2 Home 8/7/2022 Braves - Home 8/8/2022 Reds - Home 8/9/2022 Reds - Home 8/10/2022 Reds - Home 8/12/2022 Phillies - Home 8/13/2022 Phillies - Home

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Phillies L 3-1 Home 8/4/2022 Mets L 6-4 Away 8/5/2022 Mets W 9-6 Away 8/6/2022 Mets L 8-5 Away 8/6/2022 Mets L 6-2 Away 8/7/2022 Mets - Away 8/9/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/10/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/12/2022 Marlins - Away 8/13/2022 Marlins - Away 8/13/2022 Marlins - Away

