How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Aug 4, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) makes a running catch of a shallow fly ball by San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants versus Oakland Athletics game on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Wilmer Flores and Seth Brown.

Giants vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday, August 7, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Giants have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.234).

The Giants score the 10th-most runs in baseball (488 total, 4.6 per game).

The Giants' .318 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .216 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 370 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .276.

Giants Impact Players

Flores has put up a team-high 56 runs batted in.

Flores is 41st in home runs and 36th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Joc Pederson's 17 home runs pace his team.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .221 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 41 walks.

Luis Gonzalez has 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks while batting .278.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in runs batted in with 48 while batting .247, which is also best on the team.

Murphy ranks 75th in home runs and 69th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Brown is slugging .459 this season, with a team-best 16 homers while driving in 46 runs.

Brown is 41st in home runs and 79th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Elvis Andrus is slashing .240/.303/.372 this season for the Athletics.

Ramon Laureano is batting .224 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Giants and Athletics Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 Dodgers L 8-2 Home 8/2/2022 Dodgers L 9-5 Home 8/3/2022 Dodgers L 3-0 Home 8/4/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Home 8/6/2022 Athletics W 7-3 Away 8/7/2022 Athletics - Away 8/8/2022 Padres - Away 8/9/2022 Padres - Away 8/10/2022 Padres - Away 8/12/2022 Pirates - Home 8/13/2022 Pirates - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 White Sox L 4-1 Away 8/2/2022 Angels L 3-1 Away 8/3/2022 Angels W 3-1 Away 8/4/2022 Angels W 8-7 Away 8/6/2022 Giants L 7-3 Home 8/7/2022 Giants - Home 8/8/2022 Angels - Home 8/9/2022 Angels - Home 8/10/2022 Angels - Home 8/12/2022 Astros - Away 8/13/2022 Astros - Away

Regional restrictions apply.