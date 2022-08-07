How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants versus Oakland Athletics game on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Wilmer Flores and Seth Brown.
Giants vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Giants have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.234).
- The Giants score the 10th-most runs in baseball (488 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Giants' .318 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .216 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored 370 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .276.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores has put up a team-high 56 runs batted in.
- Flores is 41st in home runs and 36th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Joc Pederson's 17 home runs pace his team.
- Mike Yastrzemski is batting .221 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 41 walks.
- Luis Gonzalez has 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks while batting .278.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland in runs batted in with 48 while batting .247, which is also best on the team.
- Murphy ranks 75th in home runs and 69th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Brown is slugging .459 this season, with a team-best 16 homers while driving in 46 runs.
- Brown is 41st in home runs and 79th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Elvis Andrus is slashing .240/.303/.372 this season for the Athletics.
- Ramon Laureano is batting .224 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.
Giants and Athletics Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/1/2022
Dodgers
L 8-2
Home
8/2/2022
Dodgers
L 9-5
Home
8/3/2022
Dodgers
L 3-0
Home
8/4/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Home
8/6/2022
Athletics
W 7-3
Away
8/7/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/8/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/9/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/12/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/13/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
White Sox
L 4-1
Away
8/2/2022
Angels
L 3-1
Away
8/3/2022
Angels
W 3-1
Away
8/4/2022
Angels
W 8-7
Away
8/6/2022
Giants
L 7-3
Home
8/7/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/8/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/9/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/10/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/12/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/13/2022
Astros
-
Away
How To Watch
August
7
2022
San Francisco Giants at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
