How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 4, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) makes a running catch of a shallow fly ball by San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants versus Oakland Athletics game on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Wilmer Flores and Seth Brown.

Giants vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.234).
  • The Giants score the 10th-most runs in baseball (488 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Giants' .318 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .216 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 370 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .276.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores has put up a team-high 56 runs batted in.
  • Flores is 41st in home runs and 36th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Joc Pederson's 17 home runs pace his team.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .221 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 41 walks.
  • Luis Gonzalez has 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks while batting .278.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in runs batted in with 48 while batting .247, which is also best on the team.
  • Murphy ranks 75th in home runs and 69th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Brown is slugging .459 this season, with a team-best 16 homers while driving in 46 runs.
  • Brown is 41st in home runs and 79th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Elvis Andrus is slashing .240/.303/.372 this season for the Athletics.
  • Ramon Laureano is batting .224 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Giants and Athletics Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/1/2022

Dodgers

L 8-2

Home

8/2/2022

Dodgers

L 9-5

Home

8/3/2022

Dodgers

L 3-0

Home

8/4/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Home

8/6/2022

Athletics

W 7-3

Away

8/7/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/8/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/13/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

White Sox

L 4-1

Away

8/2/2022

Angels

L 3-1

Away

8/3/2022

Angels

W 3-1

Away

8/4/2022

Angels

W 8-7

Away

8/6/2022

Giants

L 7-3

Home

8/7/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/8/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/9/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/10/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/12/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/13/2022

Astros

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
7
2022

San Francisco Giants at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

