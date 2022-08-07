How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .249 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.7 runs per game (503 total runs).
  • The Phillies are 18th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals' .248 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
  • The Nationals rank 25th in the league with 417 total runs scored this season.
  • The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber has managed a team-high 34 home runs and has driven in 67 runs.
  • In all of MLB, Schwarber is second in homers and 15th in RBI.
  • Hoskins is hitting .252 with 20 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 51 walks.
  • Hoskins is 15th in homers in MLB and 50th in RBI.
  • J.T. Realmuto is batting .265 with 15 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a mark of .296.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Nelson Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 52 while batting .231.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Cruz's home run total ranks 157th and his RBI tally is 50th.
  • Cesar Hernandez has collected 99 hits this season and has an OBP of .302. He's slugging .302 on the year.
  • Hernandez ranks 399th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 246th in RBI.
  • Luke Voit is slugging .425 this season, with a team-high 14 home runs. He's also collected 50 RBI.
  • Keibert Ruiz leads Washington in batting average (.245) this season while adding four home runs and 25 RBI.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Braves

L 13-1

Away

8/3/2022

Braves

W 3-1

Away

8/4/2022

Nationals

W 5-4

Home

8/5/2022

Nationals

W 7-2

Home

8/6/2022

Nationals

W 11-5

Home

8/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/11/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/12/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/13/2022

Mets

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Mets

W 5-1

Home

8/3/2022

Mets

L 9-5

Home

8/4/2022

Phillies

L 5-4

Away

8/5/2022

Phillies

L 7-2

Away

8/6/2022

Phillies

L 11-5

Away

8/7/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/8/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/9/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/10/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/12/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
