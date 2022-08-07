How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .249 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.7 runs per game (503 total runs).
- The Phillies are 18th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.
- The Nationals' .248 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- The Nationals rank 25th in the league with 417 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber has managed a team-high 34 home runs and has driven in 67 runs.
- In all of MLB, Schwarber is second in homers and 15th in RBI.
- Hoskins is hitting .252 with 20 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 51 walks.
- Hoskins is 15th in homers in MLB and 50th in RBI.
- J.T. Realmuto is batting .265 with 15 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks.
- Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a mark of .296.
Nationals Impact Players
- Nelson Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 52 while batting .231.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Cruz's home run total ranks 157th and his RBI tally is 50th.
- Cesar Hernandez has collected 99 hits this season and has an OBP of .302. He's slugging .302 on the year.
- Hernandez ranks 399th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 246th in RBI.
- Luke Voit is slugging .425 this season, with a team-high 14 home runs. He's also collected 50 RBI.
- Keibert Ruiz leads Washington in batting average (.245) this season while adding four home runs and 25 RBI.
Phillies and Nationals Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Braves
L 13-1
Away
8/3/2022
Braves
W 3-1
Away
8/4/2022
Nationals
W 5-4
Home
8/5/2022
Nationals
W 7-2
Home
8/6/2022
Nationals
W 11-5
Home
8/7/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/9/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/11/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/12/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/13/2022
Mets
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Mets
W 5-1
Home
8/3/2022
Mets
L 9-5
Home
8/4/2022
Phillies
L 5-4
Away
8/5/2022
Phillies
L 7-2
Away
8/6/2022
Phillies
L 11-5
Away
8/7/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/8/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/9/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/10/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/12/2022
Padres
-
Home
8/13/2022
Padres
-
Home
