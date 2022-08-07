How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will see Bryse Wilson at the rubber for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the final game of a three-game series, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Orioles vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Orioles vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Orioles have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
- The Orioles have the No. 19 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (453 total runs).
- The Orioles are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.
- The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
- The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 384 (3.6 per game).
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
Orioles Impact Players
- Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with a .263 batting average.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Mullins' home runs rank him 139th, and his RBI tally puts him 79th.
- Santander has hit 19 home runs with 59 runs batted in. Each pace his team.
- Santander is 28th in homers in baseball and 25th in RBI.
- Austin Hays has 24 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks while batting .258.
- Ryan Mountcastle is batting .255 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 23 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.255), home runs (16) and runs batted in (34) this season.
- Reynolds ranks 41st in home runs and 161st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .247 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .351 this season.
- Hayes ranks 225th in homers and 168th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Ben Gamel has 56 hits this season and a slash line of .242/.338/.372.
- Michael Chavis has collected 67 hits this season and has an OBP of .282. He's slugging .410 on the year.
Orioles and Pirates Schedules
Orioles
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/1/2022
Rangers
W 7-2
Away
8/2/2022
Rangers
W 8-2
Away
8/3/2022
Rangers
W 6-3
Away
8/5/2022
Pirates
W 1-0
Home
8/6/2022
Pirates
W 6-3
Home
8/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/8/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/9/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/10/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/11/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/12/2022
Rays
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Brewers
W 5-3
Home
8/3/2022
Brewers
W 8-7
Home
8/4/2022
Brewers
W 5-4
Home
8/5/2022
Orioles
L 1-0
Away
8/6/2022
Orioles
L 6-3
Away
8/7/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/8/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/9/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/10/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/11/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/12/2022
Giants
-
Away
