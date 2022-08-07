How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Aug 6, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer Eddie Murray (33) shakes hands with Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) after throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Orioles were celebrating the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will see Bryse Wilson at the rubber for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the final game of a three-game series, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Orioles vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday, August 7, 2022 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Orioles vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Orioles have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).

The Orioles have the No. 19 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (453 total runs).

The Orioles are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 384 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Orioles Impact Players

Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with a .263 batting average.

Of all hitters in the majors, Mullins' home runs rank him 139th, and his RBI tally puts him 79th.

Santander has hit 19 home runs with 59 runs batted in. Each pace his team.

Santander is 28th in homers in baseball and 25th in RBI.

Austin Hays has 24 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks while batting .258.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .255 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 23 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.255), home runs (16) and runs batted in (34) this season.

Reynolds ranks 41st in home runs and 161st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .247 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .351 this season.

Hayes ranks 225th in homers and 168th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Ben Gamel has 56 hits this season and a slash line of .242/.338/.372.

Michael Chavis has collected 67 hits this season and has an OBP of .282. He's slugging .410 on the year.

Orioles and Pirates Schedules

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 Rangers W 7-2 Away 8/2/2022 Rangers W 8-2 Away 8/3/2022 Rangers W 6-3 Away 8/5/2022 Pirates W 1-0 Home 8/6/2022 Pirates W 6-3 Home 8/7/2022 Pirates - Home 8/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/9/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/10/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/11/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/12/2022 Rays - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Brewers W 5-3 Home 8/3/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 8/4/2022 Brewers W 5-4 Home 8/5/2022 Orioles L 1-0 Away 8/6/2022 Orioles L 6-3 Away 8/7/2022 Orioles - Away 8/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/9/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/10/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/11/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/12/2022 Giants - Away

Regional restrictions apply.