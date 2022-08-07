How to Watch Pirates at Orioles: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

The Orioles go for their sixth straight win and a sweep of the Pirates on Sunday in MLB action.

The Baltimore Orioles (56-51) extended their winning streak to five games on Saturday and can finish off a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates (43-64) on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Baltimore is 10-5 since the All-Star break and 21-9 since July 1 to climb into playoff contention. The Orioles trail Seattle and Tampa Bay by just one game for the final two wild-card spots in the American League and are 5-0 since trading star Trey Mancini to the Astros. The Pirates, meanwhile, have lost two straight and nine of their last 12 to drop into last place in the National League Central. 

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream the Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Baltimore took a 6-3 victory on Saturday, taking an early 3-0 lead and never surrendering it. Newly acquired Brent Phillips had an RBI double in the second inning while Terrin Vavra and Ryan McKenna each drove in two runs. Oneil Cruz homered for Pittsburgh.

The Orioles haven't finished with a winning record since 2016 and have lost at least 100 games in each of the last three full seasons. 

Right-hander Spenser Watkins is scheduled to start on Sunday for Baltimore. He is 4-1 in 14 starts with a 3.80 ERA and 1.359 WHIP in 64 innings. He won at Texas on Monday, allowing one run in six innings.

The Pirates counter with right-hander Bryse Wilson. In 14 appearances and 11 starts, Wilson is 1-6 with a 6.20 ERA and 1.574 WHIP in 61 innings. He got a no-decision in Tuesday's win over the Brewers after allowing three runs in 5.1 innings.

