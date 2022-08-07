Skip to main content

How to Watch Red Sox at Royals: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Boston Red Sox will try to salvage a split at Kansas City on Sunday when they face the Royals.

The Boston Red Sox (54-55) slid back below the .500 mark with their loss to the Kansas City Royals (43-65) on Saturday and need a win at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday to gain a split of the four-game series.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NESN 4K

Boston has lost three of its last four games while the Royals are 4-3 since ending a five-game losing streak. Since going 20-6 in June, the Red Sox are just 11-22 and have fallen four games out of the third wild-card spot in the American League while dropping to last in the AL East.

Rookie Nick Pratto hit a walkoff-homer on Saturday night to give the Royals a 5-4 victory. Boston had tied the game on Alex Verdugo's solo shot in the sixth. Brian Dalbec had a two-run homer for the Red Sox, while MJ Melendez and Kyle Isbel went deep for Kansas City.

The Royals will send out right-hander Brad Keller to close the series. Keller is 5-12 in 20 starts with a 4.61 ERA and 1.376 WHIP in 113-and-one-third innings. He's lost three straight starts and he was lit up by the White Sox for eight runs on 13 hits in five-and-two-thirds innings on Tuesday.

Right-hander Kutter Crawford is scheduled for Boston. He has made seven starts in 16 appearances and is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.230 WHIP in 53-and-two-third innings with 56 strikeouts. He won at Houston on Tuesday, surrendering one run in six innings.

MLB

