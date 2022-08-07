Skip to main content

How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks go for the series win in Sunday's finale in Phoenix.

The Colorado Rockies (48-62) won for just the second time in eight games on Saturday and are in a position to win their first series since July 15-17 when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks (47-59) on Sunday at Chase Field in Phoenix. 

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

The Rockies improved to 7-5 against Arizona with Saturday's win and are now a game behind the D-backs for fourth place in the National League West. Arizona has lost six of eight as well since sweeping the Giants July 25-27 but is on pace for 72 wins after going 52-110 last season. Colorado is on track for its fourth straight sub-.500 campaign.

The Diamondbacks had a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning after Daulton Varsho's solo homer, but the Rockies tied the game on a solo blast from Elehuris Montero in the eighth before Ryan McMahon went deep in the ninth for the go-ahead run.

Arizona has right-hander Zach Davies scheduled for Sunday. He is 2-4 in 16 starts with a 4.28 ERA and 1.220 WHIP in 82 innings. Davies hasn't won since May 13 and got no decision in a loss at Cleveland on Monday when he was chased after allowing four runs in the first two innings.

Right-hander José Ureña takes the ball for Colorado. Since being recalled on July 6, Ureña is 1-3 in six starts with a 4.94 ERA and 1.613 WHIP in 31 innings. He allowed two runs on three hits in four innings at San Diego in Tuesday's nightcap, getting a no-decision in the loss.

