How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) leans on the batting cage prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) leans on the batting cage prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and Jurickson Profar hit the field against Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers rank third in the majors with a .259 batting average.
  • The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.3 runs per game (559 total).
  • The Dodgers have a league-best .336 on-base percentage.
  • The Padres' .242 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
  • The Padres have scored 482 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Padres are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .318.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .324.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Freeman ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
  • Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 77 runs batted in.
  • Turner is 35th in homers and fifth in RBI so far this season.
  • Mookie Betts has 25 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Will Smith is batting .269 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 41 walks.

Padres Impact Players

  • Juan Soto is batting .249 this season with a team-high 21 home runs.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Soto's home run total ranks 20th and his RBI tally is 77th.
  • Josh Bell is batting .303 to lead San Diego, while adding 14 homers and 58 runs batted in this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Bell is 61st in home runs and 28th in RBI.
  • Manny Machado has collected 109 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .513 this season.
  • Profar has 96 hits and an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Dodgers and Padres Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/1/2022

Giants

W 8-2

Away

8/2/2022

Giants

W 9-5

Away

8/3/2022

Giants

W 3-0

Away

8/4/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Away

8/5/2022

Padres

W 8-1

Home

8/6/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/7/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/9/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/10/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/12/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/13/2022

Royals

-

Away

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Rockies

W 13-5

Home

8/2/2022

Rockies

W 3-2

Home

8/3/2022

Rockies

W 9-1

Home

8/4/2022

Rockies

L 7-3

Home

8/5/2022

Dodgers

L 8-1

Away

8/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/8/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/9/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/10/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
9:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) leans on the batting cage prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 seconds ago
Aug 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) leans on the batting cage prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 seconds ago
Aug 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) leans on the batting cage prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Dodgers vs. Padres: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Paula Badosa at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Daria Kasatkina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Aug 5, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA. Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte blows a bubble while waiting on third base for a pitch against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Mlb Coverage Of Colorado Rockies At Arizona Diamondbacks 6 40 P M Start 6983928002
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 5, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA. Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte blows a bubble while waiting on third base for a pitch against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Mlb Coverage Of Colorado Rockies At Arizona Diamondbacks 6 40 P M Start 6983928002
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1013620356h
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago
Aug 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with designated hitter Paul Goldschmidt (46) after hitting a two run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago