How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego Padres and Jurickson Profar hit the field against Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Dodgers rank third in the majors with a .259 batting average.
- The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.3 runs per game (559 total).
- The Dodgers have a league-best .336 on-base percentage.
- The Padres' .242 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- The Padres have scored 482 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .318.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .324.
- Among all MLB hitters, Freeman ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 77 runs batted in.
- Turner is 35th in homers and fifth in RBI so far this season.
- Mookie Betts has 25 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Will Smith is batting .269 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 41 walks.
Padres Impact Players
- Juan Soto is batting .249 this season with a team-high 21 home runs.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Soto's home run total ranks 20th and his RBI tally is 77th.
- Josh Bell is batting .303 to lead San Diego, while adding 14 homers and 58 runs batted in this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Bell is 61st in home runs and 28th in RBI.
- Manny Machado has collected 109 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .513 this season.
- Profar has 96 hits and an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.
Dodgers and Padres Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/1/2022
Giants
W 8-2
Away
8/2/2022
Giants
W 9-5
Away
8/3/2022
Giants
W 3-0
Away
8/4/2022
Giants
W 5-3
Away
8/5/2022
Padres
W 8-1
Home
8/6/2022
Padres
-
Home
8/7/2022
Padres
-
Home
8/9/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/10/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/12/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/13/2022
Royals
-
Away
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Rockies
W 13-5
Home
8/2/2022
Rockies
W 3-2
Home
8/3/2022
Rockies
W 9-1
Home
8/4/2022
Rockies
L 7-3
Home
8/5/2022
Dodgers
L 8-1
Away
8/6/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
8/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
8/8/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/9/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/10/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/12/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
6
2022
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
9:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
