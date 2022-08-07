How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Aug 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) is greeted after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to out-hit Trent Grisham and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday, August 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Dodgers are third in the majors with a .259 batting average.

The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring 5.3 runs per game (567 total runs).

The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Padres have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

The Padres have scored 485 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Padres are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .318.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .322 batting average.

In all of baseball, Freeman ranks 51st in home runs and 12th in RBI.

Trea Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 77 runs batted in.

Turner ranks 35th in home runs and fifth in RBI among major league batters this year.

Betts has 25 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Will Smith has 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks while batting .273.

Padres Impact Players

Juan Soto leads San Diego in home runs this season with 21 while driving in 46 runs.

Soto is 20th in home runs and 79th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Josh Bell leads San Diego in batting with a .300 average while slugging 14 homers and driving in 58 runs.

Overall, Bell ranks 63rd in home runs and 31st in RBI this year.

Manny Machado has 110 hits this season and a slash line of .293/.366/.511.

Brandon Drury leads San Diego in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 65.

Dodgers and Padres Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Giants W 9-5 Away 8/3/2022 Giants W 3-0 Away 8/4/2022 Giants W 5-3 Away 8/5/2022 Padres W 8-1 Home 8/6/2022 Padres W 8-3 Home 8/7/2022 Padres - Home 8/9/2022 Twins - Home 8/10/2022 Twins - Home 8/12/2022 Royals - Away 8/13/2022 Royals - Away 8/14/2022 Royals - Away

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Rockies W 3-2 Home 8/3/2022 Rockies W 9-1 Home 8/4/2022 Rockies L 7-3 Home 8/5/2022 Dodgers L 8-1 Away 8/6/2022 Dodgers L 8-3 Away 8/7/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/8/2022 Giants - Home 8/9/2022 Giants - Home 8/10/2022 Giants - Home 8/12/2022 Nationals - Away 8/13/2022 Nationals - Away

