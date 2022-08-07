How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to out-hit Trent Grisham and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Dodgers are third in the majors with a .259 batting average.
- The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring 5.3 runs per game (567 total runs).
- The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .336 on-base percentage.
- The Padres have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- The Padres have scored 485 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Padres are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .318.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .322 batting average.
- In all of baseball, Freeman ranks 51st in home runs and 12th in RBI.
- Trea Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 77 runs batted in.
- Turner ranks 35th in home runs and fifth in RBI among major league batters this year.
- Betts has 25 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Will Smith has 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks while batting .273.
Padres Impact Players
- Juan Soto leads San Diego in home runs this season with 21 while driving in 46 runs.
- Soto is 20th in home runs and 79th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Josh Bell leads San Diego in batting with a .300 average while slugging 14 homers and driving in 58 runs.
- Overall, Bell ranks 63rd in home runs and 31st in RBI this year.
- Manny Machado has 110 hits this season and a slash line of .293/.366/.511.
- Brandon Drury leads San Diego in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 65.
Dodgers and Padres Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Giants
W 9-5
Away
8/3/2022
Giants
W 3-0
Away
8/4/2022
Giants
W 5-3
Away
8/5/2022
Padres
W 8-1
Home
8/6/2022
Padres
W 8-3
Home
8/7/2022
Padres
-
Home
8/9/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/10/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/12/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/13/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/14/2022
Royals
-
Away
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Rockies
W 3-2
Home
8/3/2022
Rockies
W 9-1
Home
8/4/2022
Rockies
L 7-3
Home
8/5/2022
Dodgers
L 8-1
Away
8/6/2022
Dodgers
L 8-3
Away
8/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
8/8/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/9/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/10/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/12/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/13/2022
Nationals
-
Away
