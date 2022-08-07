How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) is greeted after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to out-hit Trent Grisham and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers are third in the majors with a .259 batting average.
  • The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring 5.3 runs per game (567 total runs).
  • The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .336 on-base percentage.
  • The Padres have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
  • The Padres have scored 485 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Padres are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .318.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .322 batting average.
  • In all of baseball, Freeman ranks 51st in home runs and 12th in RBI.
  • Trea Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 77 runs batted in.
  • Turner ranks 35th in home runs and fifth in RBI among major league batters this year.
  • Betts has 25 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Will Smith has 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks while batting .273.

Padres Impact Players

  • Juan Soto leads San Diego in home runs this season with 21 while driving in 46 runs.
  • Soto is 20th in home runs and 79th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Josh Bell leads San Diego in batting with a .300 average while slugging 14 homers and driving in 58 runs.
  • Overall, Bell ranks 63rd in home runs and 31st in RBI this year.
  • Manny Machado has 110 hits this season and a slash line of .293/.366/.511.
  • Brandon Drury leads San Diego in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 65.

Dodgers and Padres Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Giants

W 9-5

Away

8/3/2022

Giants

W 3-0

Away

8/4/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Away

8/5/2022

Padres

W 8-1

Home

8/6/2022

Padres

W 8-3

Home

8/7/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/9/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/10/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/12/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/13/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/14/2022

Royals

-

Away

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Rockies

W 3-2

Home

8/3/2022

Rockies

W 9-1

Home

8/4/2022

Rockies

L 7-3

Home

8/5/2022

Dodgers

L 8-1

Away

8/6/2022

Dodgers

L 8-3

Away

8/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/8/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/9/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/10/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
7
2022

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
