How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Aug 4, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) makes a running catch of a shallow fly ball by San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Bart and the San Francisco Giants take the field on Sunday at Oakland Coliseum against Adrian Martinez, who is starting for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 4:07 PM ET for the final game of a two-game series.

Giants vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday, August 7, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Giants have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).

The Giants score the 10th-most runs in baseball (488 total, 4.6 per game).

The Giants rank ninth in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .216.

The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 370 (3.4 per game).

The Athletics have an OBP of just .276 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has collected a team-leading 56 runs batted in.

Flores ranks 41st in homers and 36th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Joc Pederson has shown his power as he leads his team with 17 home runs.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .221 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 41 walks.

Luis Gonzalez has 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks while hitting .278.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in runs batted in with 48 while batting .247, which is also best on the team.

Murphy ranks 75th in home runs and 69th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Seth Brown's 16 home runs are most among Oakland batters. He's driven in 46 runs this season while slugging .459.

Overall, Brown is 41st in homers and 79th in RBI this year.

Elvis Andrus has 80 hits this season and a slash line of .240/.303/.372.

Ramon Laureano has collected 63 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .409 on the year.

Giants and Athletics Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 Dodgers L 8-2 Home 8/2/2022 Dodgers L 9-5 Home 8/3/2022 Dodgers L 3-0 Home 8/4/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Home 8/6/2022 Athletics W 7-3 Away 8/7/2022 Athletics - Away 8/8/2022 Padres - Away 8/9/2022 Padres - Away 8/10/2022 Padres - Away 8/12/2022 Pirates - Home 8/13/2022 Pirates - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 White Sox L 4-1 Away 8/2/2022 Angels L 3-1 Away 8/3/2022 Angels W 3-1 Away 8/4/2022 Angels W 8-7 Away 8/6/2022 Giants L 7-3 Home 8/7/2022 Giants - Home 8/8/2022 Angels - Home 8/9/2022 Angels - Home 8/10/2022 Angels - Home 8/12/2022 Astros - Away 8/13/2022 Astros - Away

Regional restrictions apply.