How to Watch Giants at Athletics: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Giants snapped a four-game skid on Saturday and can win the season series against Bay Area rivals the Athletics on Sunday.

The San Francisco Giants (52-55) broke a four-game losing streak on Saturday and take on the Oakland Athletics (41-67) at Oakland Coliseum in the last game of the season between the Bay Area rivals. San Francisco has taken two of the three games so far from the A's and the Saturday win kept the Giants within reasonable striking distance in the National League wild-card race. They trail the Phillies by seven games for the third extra playoff berth. Oakland has lost four of its last six and is solidly in last place in the AL West, five games behind the Angels.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

LaMonte Wade Jr., J.D. Davis and Joey Bart homered Saturday in San Francisco's 7-3 win. Skye Bolt hit a two-run homer for the Athletics in the ninth inning.

Oakland will recall right-hander Adrián Martínez from Triple-A Las Vegas to start Sunday's game. In four starts this season, he is 2-2 with a 6.52 ERA and 1.500 WHIP in 19.1 innings. His last big-league appearance was July 11 in a loss at Texas.

Right-hander Logan Webb gets the call for the Giants. Webb is 9-5 in 22 starts with a 3.20 ERA and 1.156 WHIP in 135 innings. Webb has lost his last two starts, including to the Dodgers on Monday when he surrendered six runs in five innings.

