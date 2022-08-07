How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates with catcher Max Stassi (33) following the final out of the tenth inning in a 4-3 against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

J.P. Crawford and Taylor Ward will be among the stars on display when the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.
  • The Mariners rank 21st in runs scored with 439, four per game.
  • The Mariners are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
  • The Angels rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.
  • The Angels have scored 421 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Angels have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France paces the Mariners with a .306 batting average.
  • France's home runs place him 63rd in baseball, and he is 36th in RBI.
  • Crawford is batting .259 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 37 walks.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Crawford ranks 225th in homers and 209th in RBI.
  • Jesse Winker is batting .229 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 63 walks.
  • Adam Frazier is hitting .246 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 34 walks.

Angels Impact Players

  • Shohei Ohtani is batting .253 this season with a team-high 24 home runs and 65 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Ohtani is 11th in home runs and 18th in RBI.
  • Ward's batting average of .274 leads all Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • Ward ranks 63rd in homers and 126th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Jared Walsh is slashing .230/.276/.401 this season for the Angels.
  • Luis Rengifo has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .408 on the year.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Yankees

W 8-6

Away

8/3/2022

Yankees

W 7-3

Away

8/5/2022

Angels

L 4-3

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

W 2-1

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

L 7-1

Home

8/7/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/8/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/9/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/10/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Athletics

L 3-1

Home

8/4/2022

Athletics

L 8-7

Home

8/5/2022

Mariners

W 4-3

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

W 7-1

Away

8/7/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/8/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/9/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/12/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/13/2022

Twins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
