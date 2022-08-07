How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Aug 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates with catcher Max Stassi (33) following the final out of the tenth inning in a 4-3 against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

J.P. Crawford and Taylor Ward will be among the stars on display when the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Mariners' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

The Mariners rank 21st in runs scored with 439, four per game.

The Mariners are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Angels rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.

The Angels have scored 421 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Angels have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France paces the Mariners with a .306 batting average.

France's home runs place him 63rd in baseball, and he is 36th in RBI.

Crawford is batting .259 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 37 walks.

Among all MLB hitters, Crawford ranks 225th in homers and 209th in RBI.

Jesse Winker is batting .229 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 63 walks.

Adam Frazier is hitting .246 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 34 walks.

Angels Impact Players

Shohei Ohtani is batting .253 this season with a team-high 24 home runs and 65 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Ohtani is 11th in home runs and 18th in RBI.

Ward's batting average of .274 leads all Los Angeles hitters this season.

Ward ranks 63rd in homers and 126th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Jared Walsh is slashing .230/.276/.401 this season for the Angels.

Luis Rengifo has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .408 on the year.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Yankees W 8-6 Away 8/3/2022 Yankees W 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Angels L 4-3 Home 8/6/2022 Angels W 2-1 Home 8/6/2022 Angels L 7-1 Home 8/7/2022 Angels - Home 8/8/2022 Yankees - Home 8/9/2022 Yankees - Home 8/10/2022 Yankees - Home 8/12/2022 Rangers - Away 8/13/2022 Rangers - Away

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Athletics L 3-1 Home 8/4/2022 Athletics L 8-7 Home 8/5/2022 Mariners W 4-3 Away 8/6/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 8/6/2022 Mariners W 7-1 Away 8/7/2022 Mariners - Away 8/8/2022 Athletics - Away 8/9/2022 Athletics - Away 8/10/2022 Athletics - Away 8/12/2022 Twins - Home 8/13/2022 Twins - Home

Regional restrictions apply.