How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will hit the field on Sunday at Globe Life Field against Lucas Giolito, who is starting for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday, August 7, 2022 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The White Sox rank fifth in the majors with a .256 batting average.

The White Sox rank 17th in runs scored with 458, 4.3 per game.

The White Sox are 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

The Rangers have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 479 (4.5 per game).

The Rangers have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu has a team-high 14 home runs and has driven in 55 runs.

Among all major league hitters, Abreu ranks 21st in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Luis Robert is hitting .300 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.

Robert ranks 84th in homers and 45th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Andrew Vaughn has 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 21 walks while batting .294.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with a team-leading batting average of .301.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs this season with 24 while driving in 55 runs.

Seager ranks 11th in home runs and 41st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Semien is batting .237 with an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Overall, Semien ranks 51st in homers and 50th in RBI this year.

Adolis Garcia is among the top hitters for Texas with a .247 average, 18 homers and 70 RBI.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .281. He's also hit 15 home runs with 45 RBI.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Royals W 9-2 Home 8/3/2022 Royals W 4-1 Home 8/4/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away 8/5/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Away 8/6/2022 Rangers L 8-0 Away 8/7/2022 Rangers - Away 8/9/2022 Royals - Away 8/9/2022 Royals - Away 8/10/2022 Royals - Away 8/11/2022 Royals - Away 8/12/2022 Tigers - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Orioles L 8-2 Home 8/3/2022 Orioles L 6-3 Home 8/4/2022 White Sox W 3-2 Home 8/5/2022 White Sox L 2-1 Home 8/6/2022 White Sox W 8-0 Home 8/7/2022 White Sox - Home 8/9/2022 Astros - Away 8/10/2022 Astros - Away 8/11/2022 Astros - Away 8/12/2022 Mariners - Home 8/13/2022 Mariners - Home

