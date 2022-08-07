Skip to main content

How to Watch Nationals at Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Phillies have won four straight and are set to host the Nationals on Sunday.

The surging Philadelphia Phillies (59-48) have won four in a row and nine of their last 10 to move into the final National League wild-card position and trail San Diego by just a half-game for the second spot. On Sunday, they look for a four-game sweep of the Washington Nationals (36-73), losers of four straight and six of their last seven. The Phillies are 10-5 since the All-Star break and are 20-13 without reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper, who has been out since breaking a bone in his hand on June 25. Philadelphia is also 9-2 this season against Washington.

How to Watch Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Rhys Hoskins got the Phils off to a fast start on Saturday with his third first-inning homer in three games. Matt Vierling added a three-run bomb in a six-run first and Philadelphia led 9-0 after just two innings in the 11-5 win. J.T. Realmuto added a homer for Philadelphia while Luke Voit hit his first home run for Washington since being acquired Tuesday in the Juan Soto trade.

The Phillies will give the ball to right-hander Aaron Nola to close out the series. Nola is 7-8 with a 3.25 ERA and 0.938 WHIP in 21 starts and 138.2 innings, striking out 152. He won at Pittsburgh on July 31, striking out eight and allowing one run in six innings.

Right-hander Cory Abbott will make his second start for the Nationals. In four appearances, he has allowed a run on four hits in nine innings, pitching five scoreless innings on Tuesday against the Mets.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Aug 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
