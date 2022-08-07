How to Watch White Sox at Rangers

The Texas Rangers have taken two of first three games from Chicago White Sox and have clinched season series as they meet on Sunday.

The Texas Rangers (48-59) are still in a rebuild but on Sunday they can grab a series victory over the Chicago White Sox (54-53) after a Saturday rout. Texas has taken two of three in the four-game set and is 4-2 against the White Sox entering the final meeting between the clubs this season. Chicago had won four of five entering Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and trails the Twins by three games in the American League Central race and is also three back of Seattle and Tampa Bay in the wild-card hunt. The Rangers are third in the AL West.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Dane Dunning shut down his former team on one hit in seven innings in Texas' 8-0 blowout on Saturday. Already up 4-0 in the seventh, Texas put the game out of reach on a bases-clearing double by Adolis García, who had five RBI in the game. Ezequiel Duran homered for the Rangers as well.

Right-hander Spencer Howard is scheduled for Texas on Sunday. In nine appearances and seven starts, Howard is 2-3 with a 6.82 ERA and 1.631 WHIP in 34-and-one-third innings. He lost to the Orioles on Tuesday, giving up six runs in four-plus innings.

Lucas Giolito, also a righty, gets the call for the White Sox. He is 7-6 with a 5.06 ERA and 1.490 WHIP in 19 starts and 101-and-one-third innings, striking out 115. He picked up the win against the Royals on Tuesday, allowing two runs in five innings.

