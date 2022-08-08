How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

Aug 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) is greeted by first base coach Mike Napoli (55) after hitting a one run single against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will look to do damage against Anibal Sanchez when he takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Cubs' .241 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cubs rank 23rd in runs scored with 439, 4.1 per game.

The Cubs rank 13th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Nationals' .247 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

The Nationals have scored 418 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras is hitting .250 with 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .362.

Among all major league batters, Contreras ranks 85th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Ian Happ is batting .275 with 27 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.

Happ is 142nd in homers and 82nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .295.

Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (20) and runs batted in (52).

Nationals Impact Players

Nelson Cruz is batting .232 for Washington with a team-high 52 RBI.

Cruz ranks 157th in home runs and 51st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Cesar Hernandez has collected 102 hits this season and has an OBP of .305. He's slugging .307 on the year.

Overall, Hernandez is 398th in home runs and 242nd in RBI this season.

Luke Voit leads Washington in home runs with 14. He's driven in 50 runs and is slugging .428.

Keibert Ruiz leads Washington with a .243 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 25 RBI.

Cubs and Nationals Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Away 8/4/2022 Cardinals L 7-2 Away 8/5/2022 Marlins W 2-1 Home 8/6/2022 Marlins W 4-0 Home 8/7/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Home 8/8/2022 Nationals - Home 8/9/2022 Nationals - Home 8/10/2022 Nationals - Home 8/11/2022 Reds - Away 8/13/2022 Reds - Away 8/14/2022 Reds - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Mets L 9-5 Home 8/4/2022 Phillies L 5-4 Away 8/5/2022 Phillies L 7-2 Away 8/6/2022 Phillies L 11-5 Away 8/7/2022 Phillies L 13-1 Away 8/8/2022 Cubs - Away 8/9/2022 Cubs - Away 8/10/2022 Cubs - Away 8/12/2022 Padres - Home 8/13/2022 Padres - Home 8/14/2022 Padres - Home

