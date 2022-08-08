How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan India (6) and shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan India (6) and shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will aim to outdo Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Mets rank fourth in the majors with a .259 batting average.
  • The Mets are the third-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (523 total).
  • The Mets rank third in the league with a .330 on-base percentage.
  • The Reds' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
  • The Reds rank 18th in the league with 461 total runs scored this season.
  • The Reds have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 29 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 95.
  • Alonso's home runs place him fourth in MLB, and he is second in RBI.
  • Lindor has 17 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks while batting .270.
  • Lindor ranks 28th in home runs and fifth in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Brandon Nimmo is hitting .273 with 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Starling Marte is batting .292 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

Reds Impact Players

  • Kyle Farmer is batting .248 with 51 RBI, both of which rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season.
  • In all of MLB, Farmer ranks 202nd in home runs and 58th in RBI.
  • Joey Votto is slugging .399 this season, with a team-best 11 homers while driving in 39 runs.
  • Among all major league batters, Votto ranks 102nd in home runs and 125th in RBI.
  • Nick Senzel is slashing .252/.309/.324 this season for the Reds.
  • Albert Almora Jr. is batting .237 with an OBP of .274 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.

Mets and Reds Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Braves

W 6-4

Home

8/5/2022

Braves

L 9-6

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

W 8-5

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

W 6-2

Home

8/7/2022

Braves

W 5-2

Home

8/8/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/9/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/10/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/14/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Marlins

W 2-1

Away

8/3/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Away

8/5/2022

Brewers

L 5-1

Away

8/6/2022

Brewers

W 7-5

Away

8/7/2022

Brewers

W 4-2

Away

8/8/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/9/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/10/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/11/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/13/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/14/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

love-and-hip-hop-atlanta
entertainment

How to Watch Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV

By Rafael Urbina7 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Fabio Fognini vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Fabio Fognini at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan India (6) and shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan India (6) and shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Storm Sanders at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Storm Sanders vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 2, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) celebrates his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners with teammates in the dugout during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at Mariners: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Marcos Giron at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago