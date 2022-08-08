How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

Aug 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan India (6) and shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will aim to outdo Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 8, 2022

Monday, August 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Mets rank fourth in the majors with a .259 batting average.

The Mets are the third-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (523 total).

The Mets rank third in the league with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Reds' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

The Reds rank 18th in the league with 461 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 29 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 95.

Alonso's home runs place him fourth in MLB, and he is second in RBI.

Lindor has 17 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks while batting .270.

Lindor ranks 28th in home runs and fifth in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .273 with 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.

Starling Marte is batting .292 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

Reds Impact Players

Kyle Farmer is batting .248 with 51 RBI, both of which rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season.

In all of MLB, Farmer ranks 202nd in home runs and 58th in RBI.

Joey Votto is slugging .399 this season, with a team-best 11 homers while driving in 39 runs.

Among all major league batters, Votto ranks 102nd in home runs and 125th in RBI.

Nick Senzel is slashing .252/.309/.324 this season for the Reds.

Albert Almora Jr. is batting .237 with an OBP of .274 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.

Mets and Reds Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Braves W 6-4 Home 8/5/2022 Braves L 9-6 Home 8/6/2022 Braves W 8-5 Home 8/6/2022 Braves W 6-2 Home 8/7/2022 Braves W 5-2 Home 8/8/2022 Reds - Home 8/9/2022 Reds - Home 8/10/2022 Reds - Home 8/12/2022 Phillies - Home 8/13/2022 Phillies - Home 8/14/2022 Phillies - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Marlins W 2-1 Away 8/3/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Away 8/5/2022 Brewers L 5-1 Away 8/6/2022 Brewers W 7-5 Away 8/7/2022 Brewers W 4-2 Away 8/8/2022 Mets - Away 8/9/2022 Mets - Away 8/10/2022 Mets - Away 8/11/2022 Cubs - Home 8/13/2022 Cubs - Home 8/14/2022 Cubs - Home

