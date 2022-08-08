How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

Aug 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan India (6) and shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Bassitt and Justin Dunn are the projected starters when the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds play on Monday at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Mets have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.259).

The Mets are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (523 total).

The Mets' .330 on-base percentage ranks third-best in the league.

The Reds have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

The Reds have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 461 (4.3 per game).

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso has put up a team-leading 29 home runs and has driven in 95 runs.

In all of baseball, Alonso is fourth in homers and second in RBI.

Francisco Lindor has 17 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks while batting .270.

Of all MLB hitters, Lindor ranks 28th in home runs and fifth in RBI.

Brandon Nimmo has 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .273.

Starling Marte has 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks while batting .292.

Reds Impact Players

Kyle Farmer is batting .248 with 51 RBI, both of which are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.

In all of the major leagues, Farmer ranks 202nd in homers and 58th in RBI.

Joey Votto leads Cincinnati in home runs with 11 while driving in 39 runs and slugging .399.

Among all MLB hitters, Votto ranks 102nd in home runs and 125th in RBI.

Nick Senzel has 66 hits this season and a slash line of .252/.309/.324.

Albert Almora Jr. is batting .237 with an OBP of .274 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.

Mets and Reds Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Braves W 6-4 Home 8/5/2022 Braves L 9-6 Home 8/6/2022 Braves W 8-5 Home 8/6/2022 Braves W 6-2 Home 8/7/2022 Braves W 5-2 Home 8/8/2022 Reds - Home 8/9/2022 Reds - Home 8/10/2022 Reds - Home 8/12/2022 Phillies - Home 8/13/2022 Phillies - Home 8/14/2022 Phillies - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Marlins W 2-1 Away 8/3/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Away 8/5/2022 Brewers L 5-1 Away 8/6/2022 Brewers W 7-5 Away 8/7/2022 Brewers W 4-2 Away 8/8/2022 Mets - Away 8/9/2022 Mets - Away 8/10/2022 Mets - Away 8/11/2022 Cubs - Home 8/13/2022 Cubs - Home 8/14/2022 Cubs - Home

