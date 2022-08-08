How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

Aug 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) is greeted by first base coach Mike Napoli (55) after hitting a one run single against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs will take the field against the Washington Nationals and Cesar Hernandez on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 8, 2022

Monday, August 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Cubs rank 15th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

The Cubs have the No. 23 offense in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (439 total runs).

The Cubs' .315 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

The Nationals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 26th with just 418 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

Contreras is hitting .250 with 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .362.

Including all MLB hitters, Contreras is 85th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Ian Happ is hitting .275 with 27 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.

Happ ranks 142nd in homers and 82nd in RBI so far this season.

Nico Hoerner paces the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .295.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs in home runs (20) and runs batted in (52).

Nationals Impact Players

Nelson Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 52 while batting .232.

Cruz is 157th in home runs and 51st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Hernandez has collected 102 hits this season and has an OBP of .305. He's slugging .307 on the year.

Hernandez is currently 398th in homers and 242nd in RBI in the big leagues.

Luke Voit is slugging .428 this season, with a team-high 14 home runs. He's also collected 50 RBI.

Keibert Ruiz leads Washington in batting average (.243) this season while adding four home runs and 25 RBI.

Cubs and Nationals Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Away 8/4/2022 Cardinals L 7-2 Away 8/5/2022 Marlins W 2-1 Home 8/6/2022 Marlins W 4-0 Home 8/7/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Home 8/8/2022 Nationals - Home 8/9/2022 Nationals - Home 8/10/2022 Nationals - Home 8/11/2022 Reds - Away 8/13/2022 Reds - Away 8/14/2022 Reds - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Mets L 9-5 Home 8/4/2022 Phillies L 5-4 Away 8/5/2022 Phillies L 7-2 Away 8/6/2022 Phillies L 11-5 Away 8/7/2022 Phillies L 13-1 Away 8/8/2022 Cubs - Away 8/9/2022 Cubs - Away 8/10/2022 Cubs - Away 8/12/2022 Padres - Home 8/13/2022 Padres - Home 8/14/2022 Padres - Home

