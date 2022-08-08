How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) is greeted by first base coach Mike Napoli (55) after hitting a one run single against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs will take the field against the Washington Nationals and Cesar Hernandez on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Cubs rank 15th in the majors with a .241 batting average.
  • The Cubs have the No. 23 offense in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (439 total runs).
  • The Cubs' .315 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.
  • The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
  • The Nationals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 26th with just 418 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
  • The Nationals have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras is hitting .250 with 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .362.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Contreras is 85th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
  • Ian Happ is hitting .275 with 27 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.
  • Happ ranks 142nd in homers and 82nd in RBI so far this season.
  • Nico Hoerner paces the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .295.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs in home runs (20) and runs batted in (52).

Nationals Impact Players

  • Nelson Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 52 while batting .232.
  • Cruz is 157th in home runs and 51st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Hernandez has collected 102 hits this season and has an OBP of .305. He's slugging .307 on the year.
  • Hernandez is currently 398th in homers and 242nd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Luke Voit is slugging .428 this season, with a team-high 14 home runs. He's also collected 50 RBI.
  • Keibert Ruiz leads Washington in batting average (.243) this season while adding four home runs and 25 RBI.

Cubs and Nationals Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

L 7-2

Away

8/5/2022

Marlins

W 2-1

Home

8/6/2022

Marlins

W 4-0

Home

8/7/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Home

8/8/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/9/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/10/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/11/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/13/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/14/2022

Reds

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Mets

L 9-5

Home

8/4/2022

Phillies

L 5-4

Away

8/5/2022

Phillies

L 7-2

Away

8/6/2022

Phillies

L 11-5

Away

8/7/2022

Phillies

L 13-1

Away

8/8/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/9/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/10/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/12/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
